The Mirror had earlier also informed that Salman Khan is returning in October on the set of his next film ‘Radhey’ after a break of about 7 months. Now it has been reported that the shooting of this film starts on 2nd October at ND Studio in Karjat. After 15 days of shooting here, the final patchup work will be done at Mehboob Studio.

The team will follow the necessary instructions given by the government regarding Kovid, but extra care will be taken to protect the cast and crew. The film is being shot on the outskirts of Mumbai to avoid the hassle of daily commuting. For the film’s crew, a hotel has been booked near ND Studio, where all the technicians will also stay. They will not be allowed to meet any outsiders during the shooting.

According to the source related to the preparations for this shooting, ‘All the crew have been tested for the first round of Covid-19 for this shooting. The actors and core team members, who are often present on the set, are yet to be tested in the second round. In order to ensure that there is no confusion at the last moment, all the crew will be given necessary instructions through video calls, which they will have to take special care during the shooting.

Salman Khan’s own personal team will be present along with the team of doctors to practice hygiene and discipline on the set. Sohail Khan said that transportation mode will be sanitized every day. He said that health and safety officers along with doctors will be present on the set. They will be given color bands to divide the team into different parts and identify them. According to the guidelines, instructions have also been given to the team to throw away the PPA kit and mask used.