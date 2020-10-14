Railways have decided that no AC coaches will be installed in any train running at a speed of 130 km per hour in the country. That is, now these high speed trains will not have common passenger coaches like general and sleeper class. Many questions are arising on this decision of the railway. It is being asked whether the train of the rich will be separated and the train of the poor will be separated?

Former Railway Board advisor Sunil Kumar talked to ABP News about this and explained its results in detail.