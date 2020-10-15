Bhupendra Yadav, one of the well-known DGPs of Jaipur Rajasthan, has now taken over the new command after taking VRS. Yadav, who was the DGP till Wednesday morning, took over the post of RPSC chairman in the evening, there was a discussion that in the current situation it would be very challenging for Bhupendra Yadav. This is because they have to complete the recruitment process for the nine thousand posts within the stipulated time. Soon after becoming the chairman, Yadav, however, said in a statement to the media that he would try to get the pending recruitments in rajasthan done soon. Let us tell you that RPSC has so far had 34 chairmen. Bhupendra Yadav is serving as his 35th chairman.



Chief Minister has also given instructions to RPAC for recruitment on time.

This challenge is even bigger for DGP Yadav, because in September, CM Gehlot instructed Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to complete the recruitment soon as per the recruitment calendar. During this time, CM Gehlot had instructed the officers to get recruitment advertisement, examination and interview done on time so that the recruitments are not pending much. In such a situation, keeping in mind the seriousness of the government and CM Gehlot, they will have to complete all the recruitment procedures at the earliest.

This is the biggest advantage

Let us tell you that along with Yadav becoming the chairman, four new members have also been appointed in the commission. Therefore, the quorum of RPSC has been fulfilled in such a situation. One of the four members appointed is important members like Sangeeta, Manju Sharma, Jaswant Rathi and Babulal Katara. In such a situation, the recruitment process is likely to accelerate. It is believed that with the completion of the recruitment process for about 9 thousand posts, a clear decision will be taken on the 1051 posts of RAS Recruitment 2018.