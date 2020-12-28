New Delhi The International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as the best ODI cricketer of the decade. Virat has reacted to his achievement saying that “My only intention was to give my contribution to make my team victorious and I try to do it in every game. States are the byproduct of what you want to do on the field.” “

Virat said that there has been a lot of change in ODI cricket since some time. At the same time, T20 also had an impact on it. He said that T20 cricket will dominate in ODIs in the coming time. This is a normal change. He said that it is my goal to win India. Talking about his memorable innings, he said that his innings consisted of 183 runs played in the Asia Cup against Pakistan and the innings played with Gautam Gambhir in the World Cup. Virat said that although he could only score less runs in this.

Apart from this, he also remembered the innings played against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur and his century in Nagpur in the same series.

“My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field.” ???? Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award ????#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v – ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

More than 10,000 runs scored in ODI cricket in this decade

Significantly, in this decade, Kohli has been the only cricketer who has scored more than 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. On Sunday, the ICC gave Virat Kohli a place in the teams of all three formats of this decade. Apart from this, the ICC also made Kohli the captain of the Test team of this decade.

Also read

IND Vs AUS: Team India moves towards victory, return to Australia extremely difficult

Sachin Tendulkar expressed unhappiness over the rule of ‘umpires call’, said – Consider ICC DRS system