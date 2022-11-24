Tepic, Nayarit.- Converted into museumwhich now receives tourists from all over the world to tour the ancient walls of the Bellavista ruinsthis Nayarit construction keeps exemplary stories of the state.

Built in 1814, the walls of this site is a exact replica of the factory located in Ghent, Belgiumwhat in English “Dutch” It translates as Beautiful view.

The construction located in the city of Tepic It was about one textile factory that despite having beautiful architecture, it kept its workers exploited inside.

During the porfirista regimethe workers complied with more than 14 hours a day to work in the textiles of the factory.

It was in 1894 when the first labor movement led by women was generated, who wanted to put a stop to the abuses of the owners.

It was followed in 1896 by the movement in the Jauja factory, which now also remains in ruins where they claim to see shadows and strange noises.

However, it was not until the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th that the 350 workers were still punished and they broke out in a strike in 1905.

This strike is considered a precursor of social movements prior to the Mexican Revolutionwhere field workers began to rise up too.

However, this strike, because it came before the start of the 1910 revolution, was brutally oppressed by the government of Porfirio Diaz.