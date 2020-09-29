Highlights: Indian Journal of Medical Research revealed in a study published in July

Antibodies to Cat Q virus found in 2 serum samples from Karnataka

Study conducted between 2014 and 2017, a total of 1020 human serum samples were taken

Cat Q viruses are mainly spread by Culex mosquitoes and pigs.

Amid the havoc of the Corona virus in the country, another virus with connections to China has raised concerns. Antibodies to the Cat Q virus have been found within two serum samples in India, which means that the individuals concerned may have recovered after being infected. According to the English news website Indian Express, in a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in July this year, scientists have reported that the presence of antibodies against Cat Q virus (CQV) has been found in 2 human serum samples. Now further study is being done about how dangerous this virus can be and whether it can infect humans.

Highlights of the study

The study was conducted between 2014 and 2017 by the Pune-based Maximum Containment Lab and the ICMR-National Institute of Virology. A total of 1020 human serum samples were collected. All these samples were negative in the RTPCR test for Cat Q virus (CQV). The maximum 806 samples were taken from Karnataka. 116 samples were taken from Maharashtra, 51 from Kerala, 27 from Gujarat and 20 from Madhya Pradesh. All samples were negative and 833 samples were tested to detect the presence of antibodies to CQV. Antibodies against Cat Q virus were found in 2 samples taken from Karnataka in 2014 and 2017.

What is Cat Q virus?

Cat Q viruses are found extensively in Culex mosquitoes in China and pigs in Vietnam. Domestic pigs are believed to be primarily responsible for the spread of this virus. Antibodies have been found in China largely against pigs in China. This is an indication that the virus is spreading locally and that it has the potential to spread to pigs and other animals through mosquitoes.

Why was there a need for study in India?

In India, this study was done during 2017 to 2018. This study needed to be done because the species of Culex mosquito from which they are spread are also found in India.

What is the dangerous Cat Q virus?

It is not clear whether Cat Q virus is also dangerous or not. However, other viruses in this group also spread through mosquitoes and cause diseases such as meningitis, pediatric encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon encephalitis.