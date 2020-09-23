During the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Riga Chakraborty came to know about the drugs angle in the case. After the drug angle surfaced, so far the names of many big Bollywood celebrities have been revealed in this case. But another name that is coming up in the midst of this investigation is the famous talent management agency ‘Cowan’. Come, let’s know what is this talent management agency Kwan.

Talent management agencies like Cowan handle celebrities’ schedules, finances and their professional relationships with different brands. Such agencies have their own employees to work as PRs who work as managers of celebrities. In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the names of Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi, who used to work as the managers of Sushant and Riya, came up. Both of these are employees of Manager Quan. Apart from this, Karisma Prakash has also been named in the drug chat, who is the manager of Deepika Padukone. According to a report in India Today, Deepika has been taking Cowan’s service since 2013. This agency is in the discussion because all the names in the drug chat case are coming from the employees of this one company. Disha Salian was also associated with Kwan for some time.

How was quan

Quan Entertainment Pvt Ltd was formed in the year 2009 by Anirban Das Blah, Indranil Das Blah, Madhu Mantena, Vijay Subramaniam and Dhruv Chitgopkar. Madhu Mantena and Kwan CEO Dhruv Chitgopkar have also been questioned after questioning Jaya Saha in a drug chat case. Within a few years, the company grew rapidly and large clients joined it in Bollywood.

These celebrities are Quan’s clients in Bollywood

Within a few years, stars like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kriti Sanon became Kwan’s clients. The company has about 300 employees and handles over 40 celebrities. Apart from actors, sports persons like Shikhar Dhawan, PV Sindhu, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Sania Mirza are also clients of Kwan.

SSR case: Jaya Saha revealed many big names during NCB inquiry

Allegations of sexual abuse

This is not the first time that Quan’s name has come under discussion. In the year 2018, many women accused the company’s founder member Anirban Das Blah of sexual exploitation. He then left the agency and reportedly also attempted suicide. However, Anirban was saved by the police by reaching the last moment. After this Anirban shifted from Mumbai to Bangalore. After this, 6 more partners were added to the company including Jaya Saha and the shares of Anirban were also bought by all these partners. Jaya Saha owns 2% of the company.

Jaya Saha bought CBD oil for Kubula-Shraddha Kapoor in NCB inquiry

Jaya Saha’s relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

The report states that Jaya Saha worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Sushant had signed 6 films during Jaya’s time which included films like Kedarnath, Chichhore, Drive and Sonchiriya. Apart from this, Jaya had also signed Sushant to 21 brands. During this time, Shruti Modi also came in contact with Sushant. Deepika’s manager Karisma and Shruti Modi both reported to Jaya Saha. Disha Saliyan also worked with Kwan for some time. She was then joined by another company, Cornerstone Sports & Entertainment.