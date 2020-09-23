How was quan
Quan Entertainment Pvt Ltd was formed in the year 2009 by Anirban Das Blah, Indranil Das Blah, Madhu Mantena, Vijay Subramaniam and Dhruv Chitgopkar. Madhu Mantena and Kwan CEO Dhruv Chitgopkar have also been questioned after questioning Jaya Saha in a drug chat case. Within a few years, the company grew rapidly and large clients joined it in Bollywood.
These celebrities are Quan’s clients in Bollywood
Within a few years, stars like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kriti Sanon became Kwan’s clients. The company has about 300 employees and handles over 40 celebrities. Apart from actors, sports persons like Shikhar Dhawan, PV Sindhu, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Sania Mirza are also clients of Kwan.
SSR case: Jaya Saha revealed many big names during NCB inquiry
Allegations of sexual abuse
This is not the first time that Quan’s name has come under discussion. In the year 2018, many women accused the company’s founder member Anirban Das Blah of sexual exploitation. He then left the agency and reportedly also attempted suicide. However, Anirban was saved by the police by reaching the last moment. After this Anirban shifted from Mumbai to Bangalore. After this, 6 more partners were added to the company including Jaya Saha and the shares of Anirban were also bought by all these partners. Jaya Saha owns 2% of the company.
Jaya Saha bought CBD oil for Kubula-Shraddha Kapoor in NCB inquiry
Jaya Saha’s relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput
The report states that Jaya Saha worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. Sushant had signed 6 films during Jaya’s time which included films like Kedarnath, Chichhore, Drive and Sonchiriya. Apart from this, Jaya had also signed Sushant to 21 brands. During this time, Shruti Modi also came in contact with Sushant. Deepika’s manager Karisma and Shruti Modi both reported to Jaya Saha. Disha Saliyan also worked with Kwan for some time. She was then joined by another company, Cornerstone Sports & Entertainment.
Jaya Saha met Sushant in March, also told NCB about the direction
.
Leave a Reply