Becoming a reference in the Brazilian architecture & decoration market is not an easy task for any brand, as Brazil is globally recognized for its high quality and intense creativity in this field. Becoming a reference with only two years of life, then, is an achievement for few. On this restricted level is the Eco Flame Garden, which began its trajectory with fireplaces for fire areas in gardens. The company created by Rubens Stuque, 28, and Mateus Ferrareto, 25, had an initial investment of BRL 3,000 and is expected to close 2022 with a turnover of BRL 30 million – mostly with sales made only on Instagram and WhatsApp. “We had some insights at important times and made decisions identifying the market need,” said Stuque.

And what balconies! Eco has consolidated itself as a reference for a Digitally Native Vertical Brand, the DNVB, companies that are already born digital in their operating model. “For this, knowing the client is essential”, said Stuque, who is a civil engineer and previously worked for luxury real estate construction in the interior of São Paulo. Knowing the customer involves a lot of technology and data use and was crucial to build direct communication with customers on social media. This affects from the youngest consumer, who is also a digital native, to those from other groups, who have transformed their consumption habits, especially after the pandemic.

At the end of 2020, the pots appeared, a kind of iron bowl to put firewood, a product that made the results skyrocket. The portfolio has expanded to almost fifty items and includes, in addition to fireplaces, a garden line, a swimming pool line and even a pet line. Ferrareto, one of the co-founders, is an architect and remembers a decisive moment in the company’s short history. “We realized that the garden is not something static and that the furniture for this segment can and should move”, he said.

Understanding the new behavior in the decoration segment was key in accelerating the company. Today, 95% of sales are to end customers — a differentiation from competitors, who are mostly focused on B2B. To meet the demand, the company has more than 80 employees and 150 indirect employees. When dealing with the final consumer, the great advantage is to know your audience in depth. “The client can be served via WhatsApp by an architect who assembles areas and lounges for their homes in real time,” stated Ferrareto. Stuque adds: “As we communicate directly with the end consumer, we know what they want and what their needs are, so we develop solutions for that end customer.”

SHOPS Even with the proposal to focus on the virtual, the company decided to open physical stores that function as a show room. The reason, according to Ferrareto, is that some customers still do not have confidence in 100% virtual purchases. “Seeing the product online and testing it in person creates more comfort,” he said. The objective is to open strategic points in the state of São Paulo and in the south of the country.

The expansion strategy includes entering the hotel line and the foreign market. All anchored in a culture of bringing purposes and thinking about legacies. In the case of Eco, a solution was devised to minimize the impact of fishing nets, which account for more than 85% of plastic waste in the oceans. A line of furniture was developed, made with the nets lost and abandoned on the beaches of the country. The project is supported by partner NGOs, such as the traditional Projeto Tamar, which help collect waste used in the upholstery manufacturing processes, available in seven models. For each item sold, 5% of the amount will be donated to the project. In addition, Eco will renovate the spaces at the base of the Tamar Project in Praia do Forte, on the northern coast of Bahia. This is the Eco way of thinking and doing business.