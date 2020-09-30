Do you know what a digital asset is? What happens to a social media account after someone’s death? Actually, this social media platform depends on the privacy policy of the companies. The post shared on social media platforms in the 21st century is a form of digital asset. Social media companies have adopted many methods to access social media accounts after someone dies. Due to which other users get access to the data of the deceased to some extent.

Facebook

The account of those who died on Facebook is saved as a memorial. However, if the user wishes, he can also be set to delete Facebook account after death. Facebook has given such a facility under which a member or acquaintance of your family can access the account after your death. But it should be remembered that access is only to the posts and pictures, not to the private messages. This nominated person can post the last post from your account and inform people about any untoward incident. After dying on Facebook, you have to go to the settings, click on the security and legacy contact. If you want to keep it as a memorial, then the option of ‘reminder’ will appear immediately after your name on your Facebook account.

Twitter

Twitter says that its user has the option to delete the account with the help of a person after death. To delete the Twitter account of the deceased, the family members have to provide their identity card and the death certificate of the deceased. In any case, Twitter does not allow any other person to access the account of the deceased.

Instagram

Instagram also turns the deceased’s account into a memorial like Facebook. But there is some difference between the accounts of Facebook and Instagram. Instagram does not allow anyone to log in, nor can ‘likes’, ‘followers’, ‘tags’, ‘comments’ and ‘posts’ be changed. Posts of the deceased can be shared, but those accounts are not disclosed in the search engine.

