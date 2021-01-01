Eating pistachios during the winter season has amazing benefits. If you want to reduce your calories in winter, make pistachios a part of your diet. You should know that 50 pistachios contain only 159 calories. There is a common belief about pistachio that the body moves towards obesity due to its use, but this is a fake thing. Pistachios are used in many ways in the dish.

Pistachio is full of all kinds of anti-oxidants. Anti-oxidants keep us away from cancer and heart disease and make us healthy. Those not consuming meat have to face a lack of protein. They should use pistachios to fill the deficiency. The reason for this is that 21 percent weight of pistachios is full of protein.

Helpful for eyes

Pistachio has the properties of two anti-oxidants, lutein and xanthanthine. They prevent cataract and age-related diseases.

Preventing diabetes

Researchers conducted an experiment to prove it. On giving pistachios with sugar-enhancing food, it was found that the amount of sugar in the blood did not increase. Experts believe that due to the ban, the level of sugar in the blood is normal for those who eat pistachios.

Good at protecting the bowels

Since pistachios are rich in fiber, they help to keep the digestive system and intestines healthy. He also has an important role in preventing constipation. Eating pistachios increases the number of good bacteria in the stomach. Because of that it helps in staying healthy.

