the women of the padaung tribealso known as the Giraffe womenThey are a tribe of the Karen ethnicity who lives in the Kayah region in Myanmar (ancient burma).

One of the most distinctive characteristics of this tribe is the practice of put bronze rings around the women neck youths.

The earrings are placed one on top of the other and more earrings are added as the woman grows.

This practice is known as the “giraffe necklace” and it is believed that it has its origin in the tradition and the belief that the bronze necklaces would protect women from attacks by dangerous animals and from evil spirits.

However, this practice is controversial and has been criticized by some people because it is considered that it can be harmful to health of women and that it is a way of exotic tourism who exploits the women of the tribe.

Some people also argue that this practice is a symbol of gender oppression and that it is used to attract tourists to the region.

Despite this, many Padaung tribe women they continue to wear the bronze necklaces as a way of keeping their tradition and cultural identity alive.

When the bronze rings that form the “giraffe necklace” of the women of the tribe are removed padaungit is possible that a contraction process of the neck occurs.

This is because the weight of the rings has been putting constant pressure on the neck for years, causing the muscle tissue and connective tissue to stretch and loosen.

When the rings are removed, the neck is in a “flabby” state and may take some time to return to its original shape.

Some doctors have pointed out that prolonged use of brass necklaces can affect blood circulation and can cause spinal problems and breathing difficulties.