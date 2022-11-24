According to The Torahthe jewish biblethe story begins with Abraham who fathered Isaacwho had a son named Jacob that it got twelve sons with Raquel and Leah.

Joseph It was one of his sons, who is called “the prophetic dreamer” who was subsequently sent to Egypt as a slave but earned the trust of Pharaoh.

His return from Egypt is known as the Exodus, for the Israelites were freed from slavery thanks to the strength of Yahweh who sent the calls Ten plagues of Egypt.

These twelve sons, plus two more of Joseph’s, are known as the twelve children of Israelwho later became the twelve tribes israelites.

Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Judah, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Isachar, Zebulun, Joseph, and Benjamin, who were leaders and founders of the tribes of godthen they were distributed Promised landthe Canaan, Judea and today Israel.

Each of the tribes responded to divine commandments, while the tribe of Judah had the Dead SeaSimeon’s in the west had the Mediterranean and the Philistines.

In the case of Benjamin, he also had the Dead Sea, located to the south of Judah, while Dan was to the north.

Each of the tribes was established through the territories of Asia, in addition to each having their symbols with Hebrew inscriptions from The Torah.

According to the EcuRed encyclopedia, to this day, “there are still groups of Jews who claim to be descendants of one of the lost tribes of Israel, such as the Jewish communities of Africa and Asia.”