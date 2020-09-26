Women do not know many things when they become mothers for the first time. As such they do not know how to bathe the baby during the winter season. For the first time, every mother is afraid to bathe her baby, and if it is about winter, then the fear increases.Here we are telling you about some things to keep in mind before bathing your baby in cold weather.Some parents prefer to bathe the baby daily due to cleanliness, but frequent bathing of the child in the cold puts him at risk of allergies, colds and getting sick.The skin of a newborn baby is very fragile, so frequent exposure to lukewarm water and some baby products can damage the skin and cause the skin to become dry or itchy.Until the umbilical cord of the newborn baby falls, it should not be bathed. Once the umbilical cord is cured, the baby can be bathed once in three days. However, the baby’s mouth, face and personal organs should be cleaned daily.

Don’t make this mistake

If there is too much cold weather, then after bathing the baby, make sure to provide warmth. It is advisable to bathe the baby after sunshine during the day. You can bathe your baby before sleeping at night for a good sleep, but it is better to bathe in the afternoon in the cold as the cold is less than at this time.



The perfect way to take a cold shower

In case of extreme cold use the heater in the bathroom so that the baby does not get cold. Fill the bath tub with lukewarm water and check once the baby is bathing that the water is not too hot. Sit the baby in now only after the water is fine.

Baby shower tips

Filling as much water as your baby’s chest in the tub, it can prove dangerous for the child. Do not keep your baby in water for a long time during cold weather and start bathing with feet. Take the child out of the water and wrap it in towels and wipe his body quickly.

Keep a towel near you while bathing so that the baby does not have to wait after bathing. After bathing, wipe the baby’s body thoroughly before dressing.

It is necessary to moisturize your baby’s skin after bathing. Apply diaper rash cream after bathing.