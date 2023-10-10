Since the war broke out in Israel due to violence carried out by the Hamas group, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took measures to report on the situation in this region and provide hotlines.

In an official statement, the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced that all mechanisms for assistance and assistance to Colombians are activated in the consular sections of the Embassies in Israel and Egypt.

Besides, reported that there are no reports of Colombian deaths in the area. However, he did receive requests for assistance to locate Colombians who were near the border between Gaza and Israel at the time of the events, at the festival.

“Both the Colombian Embassy in Israel and its consular section in Tel Aviv have assisted nearly 200 Colombians who have received support to reschedule their flights back to the country. A group of 42 people has already been placed on a flight that already took off with heading to Istanbul, Türkiye,” the Foreign Ministry announced.

These are the attention lines that have been enabled

The Consulate of Colombia keeps the emergency line enabled +972 542349992 and email [email protected] for those affected by attacks or in vulnerable situations.

In addition, the website of the Consular Section of Colombia in Tel Aviv https://telaviv.consulado.gov.co/newsroomoffers a support route with precise instructions for Colombians in the area.

The Consular Section of the Colombian Embassy in Cairo is also providing support to compatriots in its jurisdiction. For more information, you can consult the website https://elcairo.consulado.gov.co/ or contact the local numbers: 20 (2) 27364203 and (2) 27373711. The contact email is [email protected].

The Comprehensive Citizen Assistance Center (CIAC) enabled service channels 24 hours a day, including free video calls, online chat and online calls through the page http://www.cancilleria.gov.co/help/ contactus.

You can also contact the hotline in Bogotá: (+57 1) 3826999 or the toll-free line in the rest of the country: 01 8000 938 000. The contact email [email protected] and you can Send a direct message via Twitter to @CancilleriaCol.

Global concern over escalation of violence between Israel and Palestinians

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by the Colombian Foreign Ministry, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.

CAMILA PAOLA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME