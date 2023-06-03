The real world is falling short of the digital world, and its growth is increasing; in terms of what we can do, see, feel, know and consume in the network seems to have no limitations and the immediacy makes it essential for human life. However, this brings consequences, like addiction, codependency and damage to mental health.

In the conference “Virtual Addictions”, given at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG) and organized by the Club of Executives and the Union of Academic and Administrative Workers (STAA), the Labor Relations Manager, Mtra. Pilar del Carmen Jara Torres, pointed out that there is an increasing dependence of people to live for the internet.

“According to the Cyberpsychology Behavior, and Social Networking report, approximately 6% of the world population is addicted to the Internet, this if it is considered that only 64% of it has access to this tool. Although the percentage does not seem alarming, it is equal to or higher than levels of other addictions,” she said.

The Internet addiction happens when a person cannot lead a satisfying life due to the excessive and uncontrolled use of this tool, be it online games, social networks, purchases, videos and anything that has to do with digital browsing.

In turn, he revealed the main reasons why a person becomes addicted to the Internet:

Cognitive concern about Internet access, which is the thought or belief of being able to find what we need or want through the resources found on the web.

individual factors. The shy people and people with relationship problems are more at risksince the use of the Internet and social networks allows communication without having to interact face to face.

Lack of self control. The kind of reward that the Internet offers is immediate and unpredictable makes it easier to be addicted to this activity. Each login offers unpredictable and potentially positive information that makes the person want to check back.

Lifestyles, stress and a lower perception of life satisfaction in general are the triggers for spending more time online.

In addition, he revealed what are the Most Common Types of Internet Addiction:

Social networks addiction.

Gambling addiction.

Online entertainment addiction.

On the other hand, he shared the consequences of internet addiction and that can manifest itself in the following ways:

Irritability and discomfort from being separated or disconnected.

Need to increase the connection time.

Difficulty maintaining usual activities.

sleep problems

If you wonder How do you know if you are addicted to the internet? The expert shared that if you answer yes to most of the following questions, it is likely that you will have to review and make changes in the use you have of it.

Do you continually think about the Internet?

Do you need to spend more and more time online?

Have you tried to reduce the connection time, but you can’t?

Do you get in a bad mood when you can’t connect and you have a problem at home, with your friends or at work because of the Internet?

Despite these problems, do you continue to connect?

If you suffer from any of these manifestations, the recommendations for healthy use of technology are:

Seek professional help.

Learn to use the network safely.

Teach yourself, and teach young people and children, emotional and social skills.

Learn to find balance in the use of the device.

Locate all the devices in common areas and do not leave them so close at hand.

Remember that you have control and the ability to take responsibility for the use of technology. The addictions are not a game or innocent situationsthese slowly destroy the life of those who suffer them and those who are around them.

receive more news on whatsapp