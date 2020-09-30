Shilpa Shetty Kundra Even today the craze for Shilpa’s figure has not diminished among the people. Even after becoming a mother, Shilpa has kept her body the same tone as before. Let us tell you that Shilpa had a Caesarean delivery. Shilpa adopted a good diet and workout plan for weight loss after the operation. She used to eat a balanced diet and did not eat anything after 8 pm. Shilpa used to do 2 days of yoga, 2 days of strength training and 1 day of cardio. Shilpa says that in the first six months after delivery, you can easily bring your body in shape. Also read: Shilpa Shetty was forced to take help of surrogacy due to this disease.

Lara Dutta Lara Dutta, who was Miss Universe, also had a Caesarean delivery and in a very short time after the operation Lara surprised everyone by reducing the weight. Lara started workouts only three months after her daughter was born. Lara tried to work out five days a week and used to work for one to one and a half hours. Lara not only did yoga to bring her body into shape, but also took the help of cardio and weight training.

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie has given birth to three children from Caesarean operation and looking at her body, you will not be able to guess that she is the mother of three children. To stay in shape, Angelina tried to do more and more prenatal yoga during pregnancy. According to the news, Angelina also drank ginger and garlic tea so that she could stay thin.

Farah Khan Farah Khan gave birth to three children simultaneously and was delivered from the operation. Farah had to give birth to her children with a Caesarean delivery after receiving IVF treatment Farah says that he took the help of Weight Loss Spa to lose weight. This gave them a lot of energy. After the pregnancy, everyone was surprised to see Farah's weight loss. Farah also credits good eating habits for staying fit after pregnancy.

Jennifer lopez It is not easy to lose sight of the beautiful Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer's fit body and glowing skin surprised everyone. Jennifer has given birth to her twin twins from a Caesarean operation. The first four months after the birth of the baby, Jennifer relaxed and after that she started off with a light walking exercise and took an hour-long training session 4 to 5 times a week. Not only is post pregnancy, Jennifer always keeps a balanced diet and after the delivery she eats small amounts of food a little later in the day.

