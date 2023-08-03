It is no secret that in the last year the numbers of Colombian migrants who have tried to enter the United States illegally remain at record levels.

In fact, according to the Customs and Border Protection agency, in the month of May, 18,852 Colombians were detained trying to enter the American country illegally.

However, this is due to lack of informationsince many people are unaware of the possibilities and alternatives that the United States government gives to acquire the visa.

even exists a visa that is granted to those interested in their professions and talents. We tell you about it and the requirements that are needed to achieve it.

Considered one of the most approved visas, The Extraordinary Talent visa or also known as the O-1 non-immigrant visa is one that “the United States government grants to people with exceptional abilities or achievements in different areas or professions”, according to Sandra Clavijo.

It is important to note that to obtain this type of document it is necessary to meet the requirements.

However, Sandra Clavijo, an expert visa and immigration lawyer, points out that this is only one of the 40 visas offered by the American government and that many people are unaware of.

The professions or talents to obtain the Extraordinary Talent visa

There is a wide range of people with talents, professions and experience who can apply, such as professionals with advanced degrees in different fields of science, technology and medicine.

“There is a wide range of talented peopleprofession and experience that they can apply, as professionals with advanced degrees in different fields of science, technology and medicine”, according to Sandra Clavijo.

Here are some of the professions and talents that the expert mentions:

Businessmen Entrepreneurs Athletes doctors musicians musicians Actors Teachers researchers

Skills can be the door to America.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services classifies her as O-1A, O-1B, O-2, and O-3.

According to the entity, the O-1A “is for persons with extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, or athletics (not including the arts, the motion picture industry, or the television industry).”

The O-1B is for “people with extraordinary abilities in the arts or extraordinary achievements in the movie industry or the television industry.”

The O-2 is “for people who will accompany the O-1 artist or athlete to attend a specific event or presentation.”

And the O-3 is for “spouses or children of O-1 or O-2 nonimmigrants”, ends the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Key requirement to obtain the visa

A record of successes or recognized nationally and/or internationally

According to a statement from Sandra Clavijo, The key requirement for the Extraordinary Talent visa is that you can demonstrate “a record of successes or recognized nationally and/or internationally, either by awards, memberships, publications.

In addition, “it can be obtained for having participated in very important productions.”

Nevertheless, it is recommended to contact an immigration attorney to help with the processsince each of the classifications has different requirements and processes.

