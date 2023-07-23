The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has announced Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices (LP Gas) for the week of July 23 to 29, 2023 in San Luis Potosí.

The regulatory entity informs that the maximum price established for LP Gas in the entity is $18.26 pesos per kilogram and $9.86 pesos per liter, both prices with taxes included.

In contrast, municipalities like Ebony and Tamazunchale present the plowest price which is $15.71 per kilogram and $8.48 per liter, as well as $15.83 per kilogram and $8.55 per liter, respectively.

The following municipalities with the lowest prices are Aquismón, Ciudad Valles, El Naranjo, Tamasopo, Tamuín, Xilitla, among others, which are $16.01 pesos per kilogram and $8.65 pesos per liter, both prices also including taxes.

In the five most populated municipalities of San Luis Potosí, including the capital, the prices of LP Gas are as follows: San Luis Potosi and Loneliness by Graciano Sanchez they register a price of $17.70 pesos per kilogram and $9.56 pesos per liter.

Ciudad Valles, $16.01 pesos per kilogram and $8.65 pesos per liter; Matehuala, $18.26 pesos per kilogram and $9.86 pesos per liter; and Rioverde, $16.11 pesos per kilogram and $8.70 pesos per liter.

As for the LP Gas cylindersthose with a capacity of 45 kilograms should not exceed $821.70 pesos in the municipalities where gas is more expensive.

While in the places where it is cheaper, the same cylinder would cost $706.95 pesos and in the capital of San Luis it would cost $796.50 pesos.

It should be noted that prices increased around 47 cents compared to last week, in which the kilogram of LP gas had a maximum price of $17.79 and a liter of $9.60 pesos.

The new costs will be published on July 30, when it will be announced if they decreased again or if they report a slight increase.

