OnePlus, the Chinese company that makes premium smartphones, is ready to launch another flagship phone OnePlus 8T in India. From time to time information about the specifications of this smartphone has been coming out, now its potential price has been revealed. It is believed that the 8GB + 128GB variant of this OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone, which will be launched in India on October 14, can be priced at around 44 thousand rupees and 12GB + 256GB variant for about 51 thousand rupees. OnePlus 8T with 4 rear cameras will be the latest addition to the company’s OnePlus 8 series smartphones, which are equipped with various features.

What is special about OnePlus 8T?

Talking about the features of OnePlus 8T smartphone, this smartphone equipped with Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor is reported to be launched in India in two variants. With a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, this smartphone has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The screen-body ratio of this phone is 91.9%. OnePlus 8T is based on OxygenOS 11. As already mentioned, this smartphone is like OnePlus 8 with 5G support. However, it is also with support. In terms of design, it looks like Samsung’s smartphones, with a rectangular rear camera setup as well as a punch hole display. OnePlus 8T is equipped with Gorilla Glass 6.

The camera quality of this flagship smartphone of OnePlus is the best

The camera is different

Talking about the OnePlus 8T camera, there is a 4 camera setup in its rear, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels, which is equipped with features like f / 1.8, 25mm wide Omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF and OIS. At the same time, the secondary rear camera of this smartphone is 16 MP, which is equipped with f / 2.2, 123 degree ultraviolet lens. The third camera is 5 MP f / 2.4 macro lens and the fourth camera is 2 MP f / 2.4 depth sensor. This phone has a 32 megapixel selfie camera.

With the help of this phone, you can also shoot 4K videos at 30 / 60fps. OnePlus 8T, a dual SIM phone with 5G and 4G VoLTE support, has features such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and USB Type-C. Launched in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Polar Silver color, this smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.

