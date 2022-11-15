Leon, Guanajuato.- The Holy Child of Atocha, it is famous worldwide because in the 18th century Christ appeared to through a child that fed the Christian faithful what were they imprisoned for the Muslims. Until these days, the image of that little one continues to be adored by the faithful in Spain, Mexico and various parts of the world.

Prayer:

“Kind child Jesus of Atocha, you who showed yourself to be the general of all men, giving protection of the destituteBeing the medical of all the people who need help and care.

powerful child of Atocha, on this day I greet you, I praise you and I offer you these prayers: three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys and three Glory Be’s, as a memory of the works of kindness that you did, embodying the entrails of your holy mother, from the holy jerusalem until they got to Belen.

For these memories, on this day I ask and pray that you can grant me what I am begging you for.

For which, I sense these merits and accompany them at the same time as the choirs of seraphim and cherubs, who are always adorned with your infinite wisdom.

For which I am always waiting, Santo Niño de Atocha, that I can be happy through your help.

Therefore, I beg you, because I know very well that I am not disconsolate for you, that you accompany me at the time of my death. death and so that I can get to you and you glory.

Amen.