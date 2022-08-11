The inhabitants of the Saharawi Arab Republic have been living in refugee camps in Algeria, due to an armed conflict they have had for decades against Morocco.

Located in Western Saharais an African territory that was occupied by Spain in 1884 and converted into a province in 1958. In 1976, it was proclaimed the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Three years before the proclamation, the Polisario Front, an organization that seeks the independence of this country. However, in 1975, the kingdom of Morocco executed a plan called the Green March, which consisted of an armed aggression that included bombardments to expel the Saharawi population and that Moroccan settlers will come to invade the territory illegally.

The International Court of Justice, had recognized links between the inhabitants of the Sahara and Morocco a month before the Green March, that is, on October 16, 1975. In addition to the right of the Saharawis to self-determination, something that Spain had promised to respect. But, Morocco interpreted this decision as a right of annexation.

The February 27, 1976, Morocco decided to militarily occupy the administrative zone of the Saharawi people. This caused the Polisario Front to declare itself as the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic and go to war with Morocco and Mauritania on the same date.

In 1978, Mauritania decided to sign peace with the Polisario Front and left the Saharawi zone that it had occupied, which caused the Moroccan army to invade it immediately.

For 1991 the war is suspended by the UN Plan calling for a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, for the refugees to be able to return to their territory, and for a referendum to be held. All this was supervised by the United Nations Mission.

However, even though the Polisario Front seeks to comply with international law and the possibility of speaking independentlythere were no good results from this agreement, because Morocco kept insisting on conditions that allow an annexation.

