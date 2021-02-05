With the pandemic also came the dismissal of the Super League and the creation of the Professional Football League that premiered the Diego Armando Maradona Cup in 2020 but ended in January 2021. This year, with a different name despite the wanting to keep the same, the League Cup was created. Despite wanting to use Maradona in the name as a tribute, the proposal was discarded in order to avoid future trials of some heir to the 10 or also by his lawyer and friend Matías Morla.

The League Cup will have its opening date on February 12 in the South, since the first agreed match will be that of the last finalist of the Maradona Cup, Banfield, who will face Racing, on Friday at 7.15pm at the stadium of the Drill. With a game already postponed (Platense-Sarmiento), this will be the fixture of this date:

Friday February 12

19.15 Banfield – Racing (Zone A)

21.30 Union-Atlético Tucumán (Zone B)

21.30 Central Córdoba-Colón (Zone A)

Saturday February 13

17.10 Aldosivi – Godoy Cruz (Zone A)

17. 10 Workshops – Board of Trustees (Zone B)

19. 20 Vélez – Newell’s (Zone B)

21.30 San Lorenzo – Arsenal (Zone A)

Sunday February 14

17.10 Defense and Justice-Hurricane (Zone B)

19.20 Boca – Gymnastics (Zone B)

21.30 Students-River (Zone A)

Monday February 15

19.15 Rosario Central – Argentinos (Zone A)

21.30 Independent-Lanús (Zone B)

The date will close again in the South, but this time in Avellaneda on the Red court, which will face the finalist of the South American Cup: Lanús. The postponed meeting is that of the newly promoted: Platense-Sarmiento.

How will the Cup be played?

There will be 13 dates and the first four of each group will reach the quarterfinals. There, the former will face the fourths and the latter will collide with the third. From the quarters to the final the definition will be single match on neutral court. In addition, the tournament will count as national cup and will not have relegation. Although, in this case, the points will count towards future averages. Unlike the previous tournament, this time there will be matches between classic rivals and they will be one per date.

What are the zones like?

Zone A: Aldosivi, Argentinos, Arsenal, Banfield, Central Córdoba, Colón, Estudiantes, Godoy Cruz, Platense, Racing, River, Rosario Central and San Lorenzo.

Zone B: Atlético Tucumán, Boca, Defense and Justice, Gymnastics, Huracán, Independiente, Lanús, Newell’s, Patronato, Sarmiento, Talleres, Unión and Vélez.

