In the Corona crisis, the economy is suffering, but the stock market is booming. From its lowest level of March-April, it has risen by 50 percent to reach 40 thousand. However, the share of state-run banks in the country is very bad. Shares of five out of the 12 public sector banks are running around the decision value. An analysis showed this.The Indian Overseas Bank stock is running below the judgment value of Rs 10 per share. On the BSE, the bank’s stock closed at Rs 9.27 on Friday, while the main index Sensex had closed at 40,509. The Chennai-based bank started trading at Rs 10 per share in September 2000 by selling the government stake in the market. Similarly, the shares of four other public banks’ Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank and Central Bank of India are close to the decision value of Rs 10.On Friday, Punjab and Sindh Bank closed at Rs 10.81, Bank of Maharashtra at Rs 11.29, Mumbai-based Central Bank of India at Rs 12.14 and Kolkata-based UCO Bank at Rs 12.45. Religare Broking Ltd chief operating officer Gurpreet Sidana said, “We have seen a significant improvement in the benchmark over the last few months, but the PSU banking group is still struggling. After the initial rally, most PSU banking stocks are back for 52 weeks. Have started rolling towards their lower levels.

Government’s share in banks more than 90 percent

He said that the sector is dominated by concerns over asset quality, deterioration in business environment and low debt growth. Another analyst said that more than 90 per cent stake in most public sector banks is held by the government, which gives investors less opportunity to trade in the shares of these banks.

This is how the government’s share

The government holds the highest 95.84 per cent stake in Indian Overseas Bank. It is followed by 94.44 percent in UCO Bank, 93.33 percent in Bank of Maharashtra and 92.39 percent in Central Bank of India.