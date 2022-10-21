On October 13, 2022, the Minister of the Superior Electoral Court Ricardo Lewandowski popularized the expression “information disorder”. This is a concept with some ambiguities, but it served to support the judge’s vote in favor of removing a video from the Twitter microblog with the title “Remember the Lula government’s schemes”. The material was with a critical approach to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The vetted and censored publication did not properly contain lies, but as Lewandowski said at the trial, there was confusion about what could be understood. The corruption scandals cited were, in fact, related to PT in the past. However, as no case had a final judgment or conviction of the ex-president definitively, this would cause such a “information disorder”.

Lewandowski does not say, but suggests that when someone says, from now on, that a politician was cited in a scandal, he would also be obliged to say at what stage the process is in the Judiciary. Otherwise, it would be causing “information disorder”.

“In this sense, I consider the ‘information disorder’ presented to be serious. And, as such, capable of compromising collective self-determination, the free formation of the voter’s will., said Lewandowski about the censored video – which had been produced by the company Brasil Paralelo, whose editorial line is critical of Lula and the PT governments. Read the transcript of the minister’s vote (intact – 48 KB).

On the occasion, Lewandowski was accompanied at the TSE by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Benedito Gonçalves and minister Cármen Lúcia.

President of the TSE, Moraes stated in that judgment that during the campaign of the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, voters are exposed to two types of disinformation:

the one that manipulates real premises to arrive at a false conclusion;

and the use of traditional media to spread fake news.

“And this must be fought to guarantee the voter true information, so that the voter can freely and consciously analyze who he wants to vote for. The voter’s freedom of choice also depends on reliable information.declared Moraes.

“THIS CONCEPT DOES NOT EXIST”

Lewandowski, Moraes, Benedito Gonçalves and Cármen Lúcia agreed with each other on the concept of “information disorder”but none of the ministers explained exactly where the provision is in Brazilian legislation or in the Constitution.

“This concept does not exist in law”says the lawyer and law professor Ives Gandra Martins87 years old, at Power 360. He stated that the idea of ​​information disorganization “is not defined anywhere”.

“Suppressing is a penalty. Every sanction has a principle and without law a penalty is not possible. This is a classic law school principle and any freshman law student knows it. So there has to be a law that says that is a crime. The concept of informational clutter is not defined anywhere. A type of crime has been created that does not exist and, even so, a sanction is applied. Based on that concept there could be no pity.”said Ives Gandra.

It is not clear whether this modality of interpretation of information will be permanent from now on. Or if this will be limited to electoral periods.

As the volume of news subject to cause “information disorder” is big, who in the Judiciary would be trained to correctly remove certain contents from the air? It is not known. As of October 20, 2022, the TSE has decided that certain news that it deems to be false can be taken down within one hour. This is an unprecedented power for the Electoral Justice, never seen in past times.

For Ives Gandra Martins, the theme “must be discussed”.

“What the TSE can do: public hearings for them to discuss with senators would be great. It needs to be discussed”defended the law professor.

CENSORSHIP IN ELECTORAL PROGRAM

This week, an event occurred that may reveal the operational difficulty for this type of “Truth Justice” that the TSE intends to practice.

On Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), the 5-minute electoral propaganda Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on TV, at 1 pm, began talking about the choice of voters – between the current president and his main opponent, Lula.

The announcer said in the program that Bolsonaro “condemns corruption”while Lula “accepts corruption”. And that Bolsonaro defends the “Justice”, and Lula, the “impunity”. Then, she goes on to say that the PT had been convicted by some instances of justice and imprisoned for passive corruption and money laundering. “Lula was not acquitted. He was not exonerated”, concludes. All this is true. At that moment, the program is tagged for 8 seconds with the image (see below) of a TSE QR code.

The TSE had banned Bolsonaro from calling Lula a “thief” and “corrupt” in electoral propaganda. But there was neither the word “thief” nor “corrupt” in the censored passage. And what was vetoed then? Possibly a TSE official used the concept of “informational disorder”: he interpreted that when the announcer of the program says that Lula had been convicted (and do not make the reservation that the case is not yet concluded), the propaganda would be implicitly calling the PT of thief.

On Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), the Power 360 contacted the TSE and asked who was the official responsible for applying the tarja and censoring Bolsonaro’s electoral program. The TSE did not respond to this question nor did it say whether it would inform. The space remains open. Nor is it known if any minister watched the program previously and ordered it to be marked.

The fact is that the 8 seconds cut were a speech by the former minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Marco Aurélio Mello, who said the following about a Court decision that returned political rights to the PT: “The Supreme Court did not exonerate him. [Lula]. The Supreme Court established the nullity of the criminal process, which implies a return to the previous phase, to the initial phase”.

In short, there were no lies in Bolsonaro’s program, much less Marco Aurélio’s sentence.

Obviously, in saying that Bolsonaro defends the “Justice” and Lula prefers “impunity”, there was a value judgment. But that’s what an election campaign is all about: candidates can, in theory (now contested by the TSE), expose what they think of each other.

According to the TSE, however, according to the concept of “information disorder” now popularized by Lewandowski, this type of value judgment in electoral propaganda would no longer be possible. In theory, Bolsonaro would be obliged to give a kind of space for contestation prior to Lula or someone from the PT campaign to say that the processes against the candidate have returned to the 1st Instance and that there is still no definitive conviction. The same would apply to Lula in relation to Bolsonaro.

TSE EXPANDS ITS OWN POWER

This Thursday (Oct 20), the TSE approved a resolution that allows the Court to exclude content from social networks ex officio, that is, without the Electoral Justice being provoked. The rule gives more power to the Court to remove publications deemed to be false or out of context about the electoral process. It is also not possible to say whether Minister Lewandowski’s understanding of “information disorder” will or will not be considered in any decisions going forward – read the intact of the resolution (13 KB).

Approved unanimously, the rule was presented by Alexandre de Moraes. In the opinion of the president of the TSE, it is a way of excluding publications “fraudulent” faster. Said it was necessary to adopt “a faster procedure in dealing with disinformation”. It is not clear, however, the objective criteria for defining what “fraudulent” nor how an Electoral Justice team will be trained to make decisions quickly and impartially.

Ives Gandra Martins criticized the decision of the Superior Electoral Court: “They are punishing based on predictions that are not in law”.

“The power of the TSE began to dispense with the people, the MP –since they are acting ex officio, without provocation– and the Legislature, because they are punishing based on provisions that are not included in laws. But it may be that I, a humble and old professor, am outdated and they are today the great interpreters of the Constitution”said the lawyer to the Power 360.

WHO IS LEWANDOWSKI

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski is 74 years old. He was appointed by Lula to the STF in February 2006. He took office in the Court in March of the same year.

The magistrate graduated in political and social sciences from the School of Sociology and Politics of São Paulo (1971) and in legal and social sciences from the Faculty of Law of São Bernardo do Campo (1973), in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

In the city of São Paulo, political birthplace of Lula, he was Secretary of Government and Legal Affairs of the city hall, from 1984 to 1988.

Lewandowski is not a career judge. He worked as a lawyer from 1974 to 1990. He was appointed to the defunct Criminal Court of the State of São Paulo by the then governor Orestes Quércia (1987-1991), in the vacancy reserved for lawyers.

In 1997, he was promoted to the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). He remained on the São Paulo Court until his appointment to the Supreme Court in 2006.

Proximity to Lula helped bring him to the STF. The minister’s mother was a friend of the PT’s wife, Marisa Letícia (1950-2017).