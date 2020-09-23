In the 2011 ODI World Cup, former India team Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave India the World Cup title by hitting a six at the Wankhede ground. To honor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Mumbai Cricket Association is looking for the ball which fell to the audience after Dhoni was hit with the bat and was lost. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar has come forward to help Mumbai Cricket Association. Gavaskar has told MCA that he knows the man who has the ball of the World Cup final.

Gavaskar said that through a friend, he got information about the man who kept that ball. Explain that the campaign to find this ball started last month when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. To give respect to Dhoni, MCA is also making that seat with the ball in the name of former captain forever where the ball fell.

MCA has ascertained the place where the ball fell. According to information received from MCA, Dhoni’s six was dropped by going to the seat number 210 of L Block of MCA Pavilion. With this, the person whose name was the seat reserve was found out.

Gavaskar told the MCA that he knew the man who sat number 210 in the World Cup final and that ball is with him. It is believed that MCA will take help of Gavaskar to reach that person to get the ball.

