Australia is a country with around 25 million inhabitants until 2021, adding that by September 2022, at the Employment and Qualifications summit, it was pointed out that it would increase to 195,000 the number of immigrants who could enter the country until June 2023, according to the media DW Made for minds.

This with the aim of covering the need for labor that is required after the shortage of workers occurred due to the pandemic.

According to the above, there are different types of visa for those who plan to travel to that country. Among the types of visas are: the W&H Visa, the tourist visa, the student visa, Skilled Visa, Graduate Visa and Sponsor Visa, according to the Dingoos travel agency.

To travel to the country you must have a health insurance which must be issued and purchased from your place of residence.

By having the approved visa and health insurance, you can designate the places you want to go to. Usually, people who travel there tend to choose cities like Gold Coast, Brisbane and SydneyHowever, these have a different level of cost of living.

For example, people who want to go to Goal Coast should take into account:

– Stadia: It has a cost between 800,000 and 980,000 pesos.

– Food: between 300,000 and 500,000, only if you decide to have a weekly market.

– Transport: around 190,000 pesos, although if you wish you can transport yourself on the bicycles that the city has available.

On the other hand, there is the city of Brisbane, which requires the following budget if you plan to travel there:

– Stadia: between 800,000 pesos and 1,100,000 pesos.

– Food: 400,000 pesos, taking into account that you should always buy for your weekly consumption.

– Transport: around 250,000, depending on where you plan to go.

Finally, one of the best known and most coveted cities by those who travel to Australia is sydneyone of the most expensive places:

– Stadia: It will have a different cost depending on the place where you want to stay, since the week of renting a room can be 1,300,000 pesos and if you want to sleep in a place in the center of the city it can cost you around 1,600,000 pesos per week.

– Food: It is in a range of the previous prices, however, you must take into account that due to the cost of living it can increase between 30,000 to 50,000 pesos.

– Transport: ranges between 300,000 pesos and 350,000 pesos.

Based on the previous prices, you should know that the expenses that are invested in fun and leisure were not taken into account there, so you will have to take a little more than budgeted.

