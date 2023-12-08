As we approach the Velitas weekend, a time of reflection and joy anticipated for the festive season, Mhoni Vidente, renowned for her accurate astrological intuition, offers us a celestial guide for each sign of the zodiac.

Below are the predictions that Mohni has for each sign:

Aries

During the Velitas weekend, Aries must persevere in their projects and not give up. In love, a stable relationship with someone from Capricorn, Libra or Sagittarius is favorable. Luck is anticipated, especially related to the numbers 07 and 66 and the color yellow. It is a good time to resolve legal issues and close cycles with past loves. Family will provide comfort and support, with a family dinner that promises to be warm and welcoming. Plus, it’s the ideal time to decorate your home for the Christmas season.

Taurus

For Taurus, the weekend suggests introspection and determination to achieve life goals. Persistence is the key at work, although negative energies can be a challenge. On December 11, it will be appropriate to light a red candle and ask the beings of light for growth and prosperity. Perfume will be an ally in attracting the positive, while physical exercise will keep your mind clear. Loving disagreements could arise; Communication will be vital to restore peace. The lucky numbers are 08 and 17, and the color red will dominate the Taurus spectrum.

Gemini

Gemini will face a weekend full of pending tasks. Time organization will be essential to balance work and leisure. The Gemini sign, known for its desire for admiration, should focus on actions that promote the happiness of others. A legal matter could be resolved successfully, and romantic relationships will require understanding and patience. December 8 will bring a pleasant surprise and spiritual strengthening, ideal for lighting a purple candle and making wishes. The lucky numbers are 04 and 55, and the white color will be significant. Geminis should take care of stress-related ailments and consider a change of residence or remodeling.

Cancer

Cancer – zodiac sign

Cancer is in a stage of radical changes and spiritual growth. December 10 is an auspicious day to light a white candle and communicate with the guardian angel. Baths of flowers and cinnamon will attract abundance. For those in a relationship, a pregnancy could be an unexpected blessing. Health requires attention, especially the back and kidneys. Education is presented as a door to the future, with language courses being a promising investment. The lucky numbers are 01 and 23, and the blue color will stand out. Social life will be enlivened with posadas and the possibility of magical new love.

Leo

Leo will enjoy a festive weekend, becoming the center of attention at social events. However, he must act with caution in the workplace, avoiding hasty decisions. Leadership training will be beneficial for his personal development. In love, it is time to move forward and open to new possibilities, with Aries or Libra as compatible signs. On December 9th, luck will be favored with light clothing, perfume and a blue candle. The lucky numbers are 07 and 88, and green will be the color of hope. Those engaged could receive news of a pregnancy.

Virgo

Virgo will find pleasant surprises and a light at the end of the tunnel, especially in love. Continuous learning will enrich her intellect, while she must guard against minor ailments. December 9 will be a day to invoke spiritual protection with holy water and a yellow candle. The lucky numbers will be 09 and 43, with red standing out on her clothing. An opportunity for reconciliation with a past love could present itself, as could an unexpected gift. Finally, reorganizing your living space will bring renewed energy for the new year.

Pound

The sign Libra is ruled by Venus, the second planet in the solar system.

This weekend, Libra will enjoy a powerful astral influence that elevates your spirituality. It is an optimal time to express desires and maintain a positive attitude. Libras should stay away from toxic relationships and expect an extra income of money or the anticipated bonus. A prize is glimpsed at a Christmas inn, and in love, it is suggested to give space within the relationship to maintain harmony. The lucky numbers are 05, 43, and 29, and it is recommended to dress in bright colors to attract abundance. December 11 is ideal for lighting a white candle and asking for divine assistance, while a shower of red roses will bring true love. Rest and relaxation will be key to well-being.

Scorpion

December 8 brings abundance for Scorpio, thanks to solar energy. Lighting a white candle will reinforce spiritual requests. Cutting your hair this day will symbolize renewal. Scorpio must prioritize his well-being over pleasing others. An end-of-year trip is approaching that promises adventure and personal growth. In love, peace reigns and a more serious commitment is contemplated. Patience will be a virtue that will reward you with what you long for. The lucky numbers are 13 and 29, and green will be the color of fortune.

Sagittarius

A weekend of encouraging news at work awaits Sagittarius, with a promotion and business opportunities on the horizon. Sociability can be a double-edged sword, so it is vital to be selective with your confidences. An unexpected gift and a new love will fill you with happiness. Luck comes with the numbers 19 and 70, and the orange color will shine. On December 11, lighting a red candle and asking the guardian angel will bring quick fulfillments, while health care, especially for the throat and lungs, should not be ignored.

Capricorn

It runs from December 22 to January 20.

Capricorn faces a weekend of pleasant surprises, especially in resolving past love affairs. Control and tranquility will be essential on a personal level. Lighting a white candle on December 8 will begin a new spiritual cycle, and cutting your hair will renew energy. Avoiding gossip and advice at inns will be beneficial. Lucky numbers 21 and 30, and red, will bring good fortune, especially when combined with the date of birth. In love, it’s time to move on and wait for someone from Aries or Gemini who talks about sincere feelings.

Aquarium

Significant changes in love life mark this weekend for Aquarius. The arrival of family members and a new job offer are reasons to celebrate, but discretion is recommended. December 11 is a day of blessings, ideal for lighting a white candle and asking the guardian angel for protection. The lucky numbers are 15 and 60, and white will attract fortune. It is important for Aquarius to measure his words and actions to avoid conflicts. A change of car and an invitation to a Christmas inn are notable events.

Pisces

For Pisces, it is time to organize finances and prepare for a new cycle of prosperity. Mental and physical exhaustion indicates the need to take care of yourself with vitamins and meditation. On December 10, lighting a white candle and wearing perfume will increase luck. In love, single Pisces will find compatibility with Scorpio, Cancer or Leo. The lucky numbers are 08 and 17, and blue will be the guiding color. Unexpected gifts and year-end travel possibilities will enrich the Pisces experience.

