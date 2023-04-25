The death toll of a Kenyan sect that encouraged followers to fast has risen to 73, police said on Monday.

The bodies were found over the past three days in Malindi, in the east of the country. The dead were part of the International Church of the Good News. The church’s founder, Makenzie Nthenge, encouraged followers to fast “to know Jesus”, according to investigations.

Nthenge was arrested ten days ago, but his followers are still fasting in hiding, according to police.

Part of the bodies were in a mass grave in a forest in the region, where the group usually gathers to hold services. But the head of local investigations, Charles Kamau, said that the police are still looking for the missing – some faithful are hiding, according to investigations, so that they can continue fasting.

Last week, authorities found the bodies of four church supporters. The investigators arrived in the region after a complaint that pointed to the existence of a possible mass grave. Many adherents of the sect are still hiding in a forested area to observe the fast.

A woman who refused to eat food and with signs of weakness was found on Sunday (23). She was then taken by authorities to a hospital. Another 11 worshipers, seven men and four women aged between 17 and 49, were hospitalized last week after they were also found in the forest, known as Shakahola.

In a report, the police indicated that they had received information about several people “starved to death on the pretext of knowing Jesus after a suspect, Makenzie Nthenge, pastor of the International Church of the Good News, brainwashed them.”

According to local media, Makenzie Nthenge was already arrested and charged last month after two children from the sect died of starvation. However, he posted a bail of 100,000 Kenyan Shillings (about R$3,700) and was released.