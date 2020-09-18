The thrill of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins a day later on 19 September. Once again, there will be showers of Choke-Six in this T20 League. Apart from the ICC tournament, this is the only event in the world in which Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma along with Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Ian Morgan, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer are the world’s biggest cricket biggies. Stars will be seen playing.

RCB names highest and lowest score

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) holds the record for the highest scorer, scoring 263 for five in 2013 against Pune Warriors and 248 for three in 2016 against Gujarat Lions. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 246 for five against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2010. RCB also holds the record for the lowest score in the IPL, having been dismissed for 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. On the second is the Royals and on the third is Delhi Capitals (DC), who were out for 58 and 66 in 2009 and 2017 against RCB and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Biggest win for Mumbai Indians

The 146-run win by Delhi Indians (MI) in 2017 against Delhi is the biggest win by a margin of runs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is at number two, beating the Gujarat Lions by 144 runs in 2016. So far eight matches have been decided by Super Over, out of which three included KKR. The record for giving the most extra runs in a match is in the name of KKR who gave away 28 runs against Deccan Chargers in 2008. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) gave away 27 runs against RCB in 2011.

Virat has the most runs in his nameRCB captain Virat Kohli has the highest runs in IPL, having scored 5412 runs in 12 seasons. Suresh Raina of Chennai has scored 5368 and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has scored 4898 runs.

Gayle has the most sixesChris Gayle of West Indies has scored the most 326 sixes in the IPL, while RCB’s AB De Villiers has hit 357 and Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) has hit 297 sixes.

Best score to GayleGayle also holds the record for the highest score in the IPL, scoring an unbeaten 175 in 66 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013, which is also the fastest century of the tournament. KKR’s Brendon McCallum (158 not out) and De Villiers (133 not out) are in third place.

Gayle’s record of most century alsoGayle has scored the most six centuries in the IPL while Kohli has five and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has four centuries. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored 51 off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in 2018, which is the fastest half-century in the IPL. KKR’s Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine scored half-centuries in 15 balls in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Most wickets in the name of Lasith MalingaLasith Malinga of Mumbai has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches in IPL at an economy rate of 7-14. Amit Mishra (157) of Delhi is second and Harbhajan Singh (150) of Chennai is third. Malinga and Harbhajan are not playing IPL this time.

Aljari Joseph’s record for best bowlingAlzarri Joseph has the best bowling record for Mumbai, who took six wickets for 12 runs in 3-4 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

3 hattrick to Amit MishraAmit Mishra of Delhi has scored a hat-trick three times in 147 matches in the IPL. Former Mumbai all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has scored two and Sam Karan of Chennai has scored a hattrick. KKR’s Sunil Narine has taken four wickets six times. Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar bowled 14 maiden overs in 119 matches.