This is a way of braiding your hair when it has been partitioned in square-shaped portions, hence the name box braids. It has become a popular hairstyle among women because it is not difficult to wear and maintain. Box braids are a low-maintenance hairstyle and can last up to six weeks. They help a lot in hair growth as they are usually braided from the roots of your hair.

However, a lot of proper care is needed to keep the braids looking fresh and elegant for a long time. There are a few tips to use to ensure that your box braids last for a long time. They include;

Style The Braids Carefully

For an effortless marinating of your box braids, you should ensure the braids are styled perfectly in the first place. If not, you may have to spend a lot of time retouching your braids now and then.

Box braids are usually braided from the hair roots. This means that pulling them with a lot of pressure can damage pull off your hair. Just like your natural hair, box braids need to be gently handled when styling them.

Application of a lot of pressure when pulling them does not only damage your hairline. It can also cause painful sores. Carefully hold them into position before you fasten them into a ponytail or a bun. It is also important to ensure that the accessories you are using to hold the braids have a protective coating, so your hair does not get damaged.

Always Wrap The Braids At Night

It is very important to ensure that the braids are properly wrapped before you sleep. Whether the braids were done with your natural hair or there as an extension, they will easily come off when not wrapped. The friction between the braids and the bed fastens the fraying of your braids.

To prolong the lifespan of your braids, always ensure that the braids are properly covered up before you sleep. Use silk or a satin scarf to wrap your braids completely at night.

Do Some Repair On The Perimeter

The rate at which your box braids fray usually depends on your hair type and texture. Those with soft natural hair and box braids are likely to be old at three weeks. When people look at braids, the main focus is usually on the front, the sides, and the back.

This means that, instead of taking the braid off, you can simply retouch the ones on the head’s front, side, and back. Retouching your box braids will have you looking like you got a fresh hairstyle. Repairing your braids is cheap and helps prolong the entire hairstyle’s lifespan.

Always Use a Water-Based Hair Gel

Normally, your braids will fray after some time, and they will begin to look old. If you are not ready to take them off, you can try out a curly hair mousse on the edges. This will change the appearance of the braids and helps to prolong their life span.

Hold the box braids into a low ponytail and secure using a band. Apply the mousse to the braids and tie them for one and half hours using a silk or satin scarf. Your braids will look smooth and fresh again. After a week or two, you can repeat the same process and give your hairstyle a newer look.

Take Care Of the Edges

Once you get box braids, you must take great care of the edges. The first thing you should be careful about is how the hairstylist pulls on your hair roots. Ensure they are very gentle, as too much pulling can rip off your hair and cause migraines. Therefore, as much as you need the braids to be neat, ensure that your natural hair is protected.

To ensure that your edges are well protected, apply some coconut oil to soften the hair preventing it from coming off. Use hair products that are alcohol-free as they help to keep the scalp moisturized for a longer time as they do not evaporate.