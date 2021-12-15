The Influenza A virus took over the state of Rio de Janeiro and is already starting to be reported in São Paulo and other parts of the country. Associated with winter diseases, Influenza is a virus with symptoms relatively similar to Covid-19, with an aggressive impact in the body related to high fever, headache, malaise and chills.

In the case of children, the virus is even more agile, with evolution to pneumonia and otitis. It is even in this group that Influenza circulated faster, especially with the reopening of day care centers and schools in Rio de Janeiro.

+ Pfizer to surpass AstraZeneca as the largest supplier of Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries

Experts believe that as 2020 was dominated by Covid-19 and the lockdowns that took place throughout the year held people at home, especially in the first half of 2021 (the period in which Influenza takes shape), the virus circulated little among the population. With the reopening of cities and people returning to travel, viruses such as Influenza, Adenovirus, Bocavirus, Parainfluenza 3 and 4, among others, returned to circulation.

Last data Info Influenza Newsletter, conducted by Fiocruz, show that the incidence of the Influenza virus was higher among children up to the week that ended on the 4th. Brazil.

“This advance may be reproduced in other states due to the large number of people who move daily from the Rio de Janeiro capital to other urban centers in the country, facilitating the importation of cases, especially in the current scenario of flexible measures to prevent transmission of respiratory viruses”, pointed out in the study the coordinator of InfoGripe, Marcelo Gomes.

What is the difference in symptoms between Influenza and Covid-19?

In the case of Covid-19, the most common symptoms are fever, cough, loss of smell and taste. For Ômicron variant infections, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, low-grade fever, and dry cough are most common.

Influenza manifests itself through peaks of high fever, headache, malaise and chills.

How can I avoid Influenza A this end of the year?

With the high vaccination coverage against Covid-19, people left the vaccination campaign against Influenza aside and were exposed to the virus. Fiocruz maintains the recommendations for the use of the mask and social distancing to prevent the transmission of the disease between people.

This end of the year, with celebrations such as the company party, secret friend, Christmas and New Year, Fiocruz launched a primer with the precautions that people should take before participating in a party.

According to this guide, it is preferable to opt for open spaces, ventilated with open windows and fans (air conditioning should be avoided). The limit of people is important to avoid crowding and the bathrooms must only have paper and soap for drying hands, without the traditional towels.

Children, elderly and immunosuppressed people should be in more ventilated places. Guests can also be distributed at separate tables, including a rotation between groups at supper time, to prevent everyone from running out of mask at the same time.

Bottles of alcohol gel are essential in these meetings.

I have Influenza symptoms, but I don’t know if it’s Covid. What do I do?

As already mentioned, Influenza symptoms are similar to Covid-19 and the testing system in Brazil is precarious. Not all places offer testing for Influenza and the standard procedure is to test against coronavirus to eliminate an item in the possibility of viral infection.

In São Paulo, City Hall will carry out rapid antigen tests in UPAs, AMAs and emergency rooms. According to the Municipal Health Department, last month alone, more than 111,000 people with flu-like symptoms were treated, of which 56,000 were suspected of covid.

You can also get the flu vaccine at health centers.

I took a vaccine against Covid, can I take it against Influenza?

There is no contraindication in these cases. According to infectologist Melissa Valentini, from Grupo Pardini (a diagnostic medicine company), it is ideal for people to have their vaccinations up to date to avoid both Covid-19 and Influenza.

“The population prioritized Covid, vaccinating less than they should against Influenza. It is worth noting that today this restriction no longer exists and both vaccines can be applied at the same time”, commented the specialist in a note.

The vaccine, however, may not be up-to-date with the strain that is circulating in the Southeast, which may reduce the effectiveness of the immunizing agent. Even so, the logic adopted by health surveillance agencies against Ômicron and Covid are applicable to the outbreak of Influenza A: the vaccine will prevent the infectious picture from evolving and turning into death.

