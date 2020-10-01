Nowadays, office work or other important documents are sent in PDF file format. The file gets quite compressed in this format. Due to the light of the file, it can be easily moved anywhere. We mostly use PDF files in daily work. But the biggest thing with a PDF file is that you cannot edit it. If you have to make some changes in the file, for this you will have to convert the PDF file to a WORD file. In such a situation, many people do not know how to convert or edit a PDF file to a Word file. Today we are telling you its very easy way by which you can convert a PDF file into a Word file. Follow the tips given below.

PDF To file Word Convert to

1- First you go to http://www.hipdf.com.

2- Now go to the web page and click on PDF to Word option.

3- Here you have to click on the file option.

4- A dialog box will appear here. After this, you have to go to the PDF file that you want to convert to Word and select it.

5- Once the file is uploaded, you have to tap on the ‘Convert’ button.

6- With the help of this website, your file will be converted from PDF to Word document.

7- After the file is converted, you have to click on download.

8- Now you can make any changes here according to your calculations.

What is offline mode

1- Download Wonder share PDF element software on your system and install it.

2- Once the software is installed, open it and select the PDF file you want to convert to a Word document.

3- Now with the help of this software, your PDF file will be converted into a Word document.

4- Now you can make any change in this file.