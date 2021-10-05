The case took place in the interior of the state of São Paulo, a driver who decided to take his mistress to his family’s house had to pay compensation in the amount of R$ 20,000 to be paid to his ex-wife who now lives at her mother’s house after being expelled by her ex-husband

The accused even tried to appeal the decision of the 3rd Civil Court, but was unsuccessful. Currently, the ex-wife is awaiting payment of compensation to move from the place where the situation occurred.

+ Switzerland approves legalization of same-sex marriage in referendum

Understand the situation considered vexatious

Compensation is awarded when the victim is able to prove the vexatious situation, that is, the damage caused by the defendant’s action.

The Civil Code provides for the rights and duties of a couple, including mutual fidelity and reciprocal consideration.

The driver was caught by the neighbors’ camera while taking an unknown woman into the house, the images were verified by the ex-wife who had found a pair of panties and a dress that did not belong to him.

Suspiciously, she requested the images captured by the neighbors’ surveillance cameras and found her lover’s presence in the house where she lived with her children. After confronting her ex-partner, he assumed the betrayal and expelled her with his three children so that he could live with his lover in the house where the situation occurred.

According to the ex-wife, she sought advice from a lawyer who recommended the lawsuit for moral damages.

The conviction was due to the ex-wife’s vexatious exposure, as the neighbors followed the situation, the woman ended up exposed, suffering shock before the social environment.

In situations where psychological damage occurs, such as the onset of depression and anxiety, it is possible to gather documentation to request compensation for moral damages.

Lawsuit for pain and suffering

Lawyers recommend that in situations like this it is necessary that the ex-partner or partner resort to the Family Court, or Civil Court.

It is noteworthy that psychological monitoring of victims of these situations is necessary. Seeking a support network is essential, compensation will not console the moral pain to which the victim was inflicted.

According to lawyer Marina Regis “the woman who goes through this experience needs to have a structure and a lot of support, because many cannot afford to be a lawyer, or are in a deplorable emotional situation and cannot act.”

