In view of safety, the government has now made it mandatory to install airbags as a standard feature in every car. Now if you take a car from any company, you will get an airbag in its basic model as well. Airbags are a much better feature to save your life during an accident. Those who were looking at airbags as a redundant feature must consider this report.

Airbags are important

Airbags in cars reduce the life of the driver and passenger sitting in the accident. As soon as the car collides, they open like a balloon and the people sitting in the car do not hit the dashboard or steering of the car and lose their lives.

The airbags that come in cars are known as SRS airbags, here SRS stands for (Supplemental Restraint System), which states that as soon as you start your car, the SRS in the car meter Indicators burn for a few seconds. If the SRS indicator does not turn off after a few seconds or continues to burn, then understand that there is something wrong with the airbag.

This is how airbags work

There is an impact sensor on the bumpers of the car. As soon as the vehicle collides with something, a small current gets into the airbag system with the help of the impact sensor, and the sodium azide gas inside the airbags is filled with that gas. The gas form comes into play, before it is filled in some other form, like the Impact Sensor sends current, the thing gets converted into gas.

Let us tell you that airbags are made of cotton, but they are coated with silicon. The airbags take less than a second (about 1/20 second) to open and the opening speed is around 300 km / h.

The thing to note here is that the seat belts of the car are also linked to the function of the airbags. So whenever you sit in a car, always wear seat belts, do not rely only on bags.

