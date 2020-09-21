new Delhi: In recent days, amidst tension on the border, people have given the slogan ‘Boycott China’. Social organizations and common people made up their mind to boycott goods made in China so that it could be jerked on the economic fronts. Meanwhile, the government gave details of imports with China in the Lok Sabha.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Commerce in the Lok Sabha, there has been a decline in imports from China and this is going on continuously from 2017-18. According to the ministry, during 2017-18, goods worth $ 76.38 billion were imported from China. It saw a decline in the year 2018-19 and has come down to $ 70.31 billion.

This decline continued even further. At the same time it decreased to 65.26 billion in 2019-20. At the same time, it was at $ 17.26 billion in the April-June quarter of 2019-20, which came to $ 11.01 billion in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

In the figures given by the government, the effect of border dispute has been seen on the April-June imports of 2020-21, it can be said that this is the lowest. Meanwhile, senior military commanders of India and China held talks on Monday to ease tensions in eastern Ladakh and implement a five-point agreement between the two countries on the withdrawal of troops to reduce tensions at the border.

Government sources said that the sixth round of commander-level talks began in eastern Ladakh at around nine in the morning on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control across the Chushul sector of India in Moldo. The Indian delegation is led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Commander of the 14 Corps of Leh based in the Indian Army.

