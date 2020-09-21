In the summer season, driving without AC becomes a bit difficult. It becomes difficult to sit in a scorching car in the scorching heat. It is often seen that people turn the AC on and off in the car repeatedly, they feel that by doing this, the fuel consumption will be reduced. But how much reality is there in these things? Let’s know.

Does running AC make a difference on mileage?

According to auto experts, driving more AC in the car has an effect of only 5 to 7 percent on the mileage. So whenever there is a need, there is nothing wrong in using AC in a car. But it is also important to keep in mind that do not turn on or off the AC repeatedly, it can cause problems and it can create a special bill. If you want better cooling than your car’s AC So here we are telling you some such tips which can prove to be beneficial for you.

Slow AC in the beginning

If you have a car with automatic AC or climate control, then slow down the AC by starting it and increase the speed when your car catches some speed. By doing this, the car will cool down completely and there will not be much impact on AC.

Keep window open

If you are traveling by car in the sun, then run the AC of the car at high speed. With this, leave the windows open for some time.

AC will exclude hot air

Due to no air in the car, the cabin of the car starts heating up. Open the car window slightly to reduce hot air. The AC will exclude the hot air in the car and the car will cool down.

Turn off recirculation mode

Turn off the recirculation mode as soon as the car starts, which will remove the heat from the ventilation. Later, when the air is cold, turn on the recirculation mode, due to which the cold air of the cabin will continue to circulate.

Do regular maintenance

Get the car and AC maintained regularly. If there is a problem in AC, then check its compressor immediately.

