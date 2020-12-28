Actor Sonu Sood, who helped migrant laborers and workers in the lockdown triggered by the Corona virus epidemic, called the name of the Messiah. They sent laborers and workers from different parts of the country to their city and village safely amid lockdown. For this, they have received honors from state level to international level. Sonu Sood and his family are very happy with the love and respect from the people.

Sonu Sood gives as much time to his family as he is spending time for. Sonu Sood is survived by his wife Sonali and two children Ishaan and Ayan. Sonu married his first love Sonali on 25 September 1996. They now have two sons and sons. The name of the first son is Ishana Sood and the name of the second son is Ayan Sood. Sonu Sood celebrates his fatherhood in every possible way.

Ishaan doing workouts with Sonu Sood

Active Ishaan on social media

Ishaan Sood is very active on social media. He has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram. Everyone knows Sonu Sood is very active about his fitness. Videos of workouts are also shared on social media. Sonu Sood is as much a fitness freak as his elder son Ishaan is also a fitness freak. Sonu Sood often does workouts with his son as well. Ishaan is also following in his father’s footsteps.

Bounce in second son’s career

In an interview, Sonu Sood says about Ishaan, “When Ishaan was born, I wanted to do everything for him. When he started going to school, I used to pick him up and prepare. Even I sang a song. So that he can sleep well and not sleep poorly. ” He further said that when the second son Ayan was born, many changes happened for him. His career boomed.

Busy during second son

Sonu Sood said, “I did the same thing for Ayaan. When he came into this world I became even more busy with my work. If Ishaan grew up, he would take him to the park and ride, I would call it Ayan’s Could not repeat it together. But I can take it abroad to roam. “

