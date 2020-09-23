Potato-onions are being sold in many places in the street, where 50 rupees a kg is sold, while tomatoes are 80 to 100 rupees a kg. Tomato has reached 120 rupees in Tura. The retail prices of green vegetables are almost double the wholesale prices. At the same time, if you talk about the wholesale and retail prices released on Tuesday on the website of the consumer ministry, the price of potato in the wholesale market is between 2000 to 5000 rupees per quintal. That is, 20 to 50 rupees kg, while according to the variety, its price in retail is 25 to 60 rupees kg. If we talk about onion, it is also Rs 1300 to 5000 quintal in the wholesale market, while in retail it is selling Rs 18 to 60 kg. Whereas tomato is being sold in bulk for Rs 15 to 82 kg, its rate in retail is Rs 20 to 120 kg.

Wholesale and retail prices of potato, onion and tomato in major cities

center potato onion tomatoes Wholesale price Rs / kg Retail Price Rs / kg Wholesale price Rs / kg Retail Price Rs / kg Wholesale price Rs / kg Retail Price Rs / kg Tura 29 50 22 40 70 120 Imphal 40 50 40 50 80 100 Itanagar 48 50 45 50 70 80 Lucknow. 26.75 35 27 36 39 70 Guwahati 31 35 32 38 60 70 Patna 30 36 29 35 58 63 Delhi 26.5 37 23 43 33.5 62 Gurgaon 20 25 12 20 50 60 Gorakhpur 32 40 30 38 35 60 Dehradun 28 36 29 30 40 60 Ranchi 29 37 40 50 40 60 Ahmedabad 34 38 32 38 52 58 Mumbai 26 42 23 49 27.5 56 Indore 21 27 15 20 42 55 Raipur 30 35 30 35 45 50 Jaipur 28 35 25 35 40 50 Chandigarh 22 30 20 30 30 40 Max value 50 60 50 60 82 120 Lowest Price 20 25 13 18 15 20 Model price 28 40 40 40 40 50

Source: – State Civil Supplies Department

Note: – The difference in prices of a commodity at different centers is partly due to differences in its variety.

After 10 days, prices of green vegetables will start decreasing

Prices of green vegetables and tomatoes will start declining in the coming 10 days. According to Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Committee, the prices of green vegetables have been affected due to the rain. Now with the passing of rainy season, a new crop is ready. Its first arrival will start coming to Maui in 10 days. New arrivals of tomatoes are also expected in these 10 days. Due to this, the prices of green vegetables and tomatoes can be recorded after 10 days.