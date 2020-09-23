Potato-onions are being sold in many places in the street, where 50 rupees a kg is sold, while tomatoes are 80 to 100 rupees a kg. Tomato has reached 120 rupees in Tura. The retail prices of green vegetables are almost double the wholesale prices. At the same time, if you talk about the wholesale and retail prices released on Tuesday on the website of the consumer ministry, the price of potato in the wholesale market is between 2000 to 5000 rupees per quintal. That is, 20 to 50 rupees kg, while according to the variety, its price in retail is 25 to 60 rupees kg. If we talk about onion, it is also Rs 1300 to 5000 quintal in the wholesale market, while in retail it is selling Rs 18 to 60 kg. Whereas tomato is being sold in bulk for Rs 15 to 82 kg, its rate in retail is Rs 20 to 120 kg.
Also read: Tomato crosses 100, Potato hits half century, onion is batting at 60
Wholesale and retail prices of potato, onion and tomato in major cities
|center
|potato
|onion
|tomatoes
|
Wholesale price Rs / kg
|Retail Price Rs / kg
|Wholesale price Rs / kg
|Retail Price Rs / kg
|Wholesale price Rs / kg
|
Retail Price Rs / kg
|Tura
|29
|50
|22
|40
|70
|120
|Imphal
|40
|50
|40
|50
|80
|100
|Itanagar
|48
|50
|45
|50
|70
|80
|Lucknow.
|26.75
|35
|27
|36
|39
|70
|Guwahati
|31
|35
|32
|38
|60
|70
|Patna
|30
|36
|29
|35
|58
|63
|Delhi
|26.5
|37
|23
|43
|33.5
|62
|Gurgaon
|20
|25
|12
|20
|50
|60
|Gorakhpur
|32
|40
|30
|38
|35
|60
|Dehradun
|28
|36
|29
|30
|40
|60
|Ranchi
|29
|37
|40
|50
|40
|60
|Ahmedabad
|34
|38
|32
|38
|52
|58
|Mumbai
|26
|42
|23
|49
|27.5
|56
|Indore
|21
|27
|15
|20
|42
|55
|Raipur
|30
|35
|30
|35
|45
|50
|Jaipur
|28
|35
|25
|35
|40
|50
|Chandigarh
|22
|30
|20
|30
|30
|40
|Max value
|50
|60
|50
|60
|82
|120
|Lowest Price
|20
|25
|13
|18
|15
|20
|Model price
|28
|40
|40
|40
|40
|50
Source: – State Civil Supplies Department
Note: – The difference in prices of a commodity at different centers is partly due to differences in its variety.
Also read: Vaibhav Lakshmi Yojana: All women are getting loans up to 4 lakhs, know the truth
After 10 days, prices of green vegetables will start decreasing
Prices of green vegetables and tomatoes will start declining in the coming 10 days. According to Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Committee, the prices of green vegetables have been affected due to the rain. Now with the passing of rainy season, a new crop is ready. Its first arrival will start coming to Maui in 10 days. New arrivals of tomatoes are also expected in these 10 days. Due to this, the prices of green vegetables and tomatoes can be recorded after 10 days.
.
Leave a Reply