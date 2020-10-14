Depression is the dark truth of today’s life. There is no definite age or definite reason for getting caught in this mental disease. Innocent school going children can also be a victim of depression and senior citizens who have retired from jobs. HereWe are telling you that just as a diet is taken to avoid sugar, highBP, langs and kidney disease, in the same way, we should also know what kind of diet is right to keep the mind healthy. is…

Such a diet is necessary to avoid depression

Nutritionist Namit Tyagi says that by reducing and increasing the amount of certain things in the food we eat, we can make sure that psychosis like depression does not dominate our mind and we can control its symptoms.

It is important that we include such food items in our diet, which are full of antioxidants. Including complex carbs, lean proteins, vitamin-B complex and all essential nutrients such as vitamin-B9 and B-12.

What to eat to avoid depression

– Remind you that omega-3 fatty acids are very important for a sharp and healthy mind along with all the nutrients mentioned here. Because it is very useful for maintaining brain function. Also, omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in maintaining memory correctly.

This is how complex carbohydrates will be found

-All the nutrients are necessary in a certain amount for the overall health of the body. For the body to get the right amount of carbohydrates, it is important that you include brown rises, quinoa, millets and oatmeal in your diet. These things will keep you energetic throughout the day.

Method of obtaining lean protein

Along with keeping the brain healthy, the ability to respond quickly and take quick decisions on something is available with lean protein. To get this protein, you should include chicken, fish and eggs in your diet.

-If you do not consume non-veg, then to get it, eat dry fruits, soybean and healthy seeds like chia seeds, flaxseed, etc. every day.

Eat dry fruits and whole grains for a healthy mind

To get amino acids

– There is a big roll of amino acids to keep our body healthy. The nutrients that the body receives through food, are able to be well accumulated and absorbed in the body, in this work, there is a large roll of amino acids.

To get amino acids, you should eat whole grains, whole grain breads and celeries etc. in your diet. Consumption of these increases the production of healthy neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine in your brain. These neurotransmitters act as happy hormones to keep your brain healthy.

-When there is a lack of these neurotransmitters in the brain, then the person starts feeling vulnerable to stress, anxiety and depression. Therefore, you must consume whole grains at one time in the diet every day.

Taking the right diet keeps diseases away

Omega 3

Both plant-based diets and dairy products are better sources for obtaining omega-3 fatty acids. But it is also better to choose foods which have high omega-3 fatty acids. For this, you can choose tofu, walnuts, sailman fish etc.

– By consuming all of these, your body gets magnesium. Magnesium rich diet does not allow inflammation in your brain to increase. Let us tell you that due to many internal and external processes, the condition of inflammation arises in the internal veins and skin of our body. People who do not consume the right diet, this inflammation in the body causes many diseases. Therefore it is important that you take full care of the nutrients in your daily diet.

Experts view

Namit Tyagi is a nutritionist as well as a co-founder of Neuherbs India. According to Mr. Tyagi, if the right diet is followed regularly, not only many physical diseases but also mental illnesses can be avoided. Even if the necessary nutrients are given to the body through the right diet with medicines and treatment, the time taken to recover from any disease can be reduced.