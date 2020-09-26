The CAG has said in its latest report that the Railways has exaggerated last year’s Operating Ratio. On this dispute and the financial condition of the railway, retired Railway Board member Sukhbir Singh spoke to ABP News.

Railway has also created three world records with the work done in the railway by Sukhbir Singh, who has worked in the railway for 35 years and honored with the President’s honor. Sukhbir Singh, who was a member of the Railway Board during the time of Railway Minister Lalu Yadav, says that the most focus of Lalu Yadav was on Freight Earnings, due to which the operating ratio improved a lot during his tenure.