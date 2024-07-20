Know Finland | The male trio looks at the work: “Surprising” – HS followed people in the exhibition for two days and suddenly found out what they crave and what they don’t even look at

In the summer, you have to go to an art exhibition, even if you have to. Reporter Anna-Stina Nykänen wanted to know what art is left in the hand and why some pass the works without stopping. The answers were surprising.

Qa man walks quickly through the room. One glances at the sculpture while passing by and gives a spontaneous assessment:

“Putrid.”

Another answers:

“They are the bryophytes that we also have a problem with.”

You yourself have to look at the clay sculpture with new eyes. Really, maybe it’s visual art. I thought it was just something – a shape.