Know Ailurophilia: the word to describe the love or special connection with cats

In Spain, 24 % of households with pets have a cat, a figure that is less than the more than 70 % that have a dog, and that are contributed by the last Hamilton report of The Spanish Association of Industry and Commerce of the animal sector (AEDPAC). A study in which it is also pointed out that 26 % of people claim to feel love for their pets, a fact that in cats has a specific denomination.

Ailurophilia, the term to designate love for cats

The word ailurophilia defines people who feel love or affection for cats, a lexicon that It comes from the Greek, specifically “ailuro” and “philos” which is translated by feline and love or attraction to something, but nevertheless does not collect the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE). This denomination is the opposite of Ailurophobia, which is used for those who feel fear or repulsion towards felines.

Ailurophobia is a feeling that occurs in thousands of people who make these animals one of the protagonists of sympathetic content on the Internet, as well as the many who are dedicated to adopting or taking care of in shelters to those who are in a complicated situation.





Love and sympathy for cats are considered to have multiple benefits, including the fidelity and company they give, as well as relieve loneliness and inspire their behavior with personality, with which they transmit simple values ​​such as enjoying life, to act with cunning.

The dangers of Ailurophobia

Beyond the positive feeling towards felines, ailurophobia is also used to name what can lead to disease and obsession with these animals. Thus, there are two aspects: that of accumulation and paraphilia, a pattern of behavior that implies the existence of a sexual interest.

People who suffer from Ailurophobia can go through what is known as Noah’s syndrome And that leads them to accumulate cats, in a way that can make it difficult to take care of them, and that this love has become obsession to the point that felines are not treated properly. In any case, this type of ailment can be accompanied by compulsive disorders.