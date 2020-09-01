Highlights: Chinese troops wanted to occupy the southern bank of Pangong lake

India’s Special Frontier Force thwarted, chased

India’s occupation at strategic top, now deployment increased

The foundation of the Special Frontier Forces was laid after the war of 1962

new Delhi

The intention of China was to seize the territory that comes under the boundary of India. Before the Dragon’s feet reached the southern shore of Pagong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army’s Special Frontier Force (SFF) did its work. China also claims this area but no evidence. The Chinese could not stand in front of the ‘development’ regiment of the Special Frontier Force. The special thing about the SFF is that the Tibetan community living in India are recruited. It was formed specifically for China. Therefore, when the tension at the border increased, the Special Frontier Force personnel were deployed. Let’s know about this special force.

Was established after the 1962 war

After the 1962 war between India and China, the Intelligence Bureau intensified the demand for an elite commando unit. The objective was to create a force that could cross the Chinese border and carry out intelligence operations in the event of another war. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru finally ordered the formation of the unit and Tibetan fighters were heavily involved in it. Initially it had 5,000 soldiers for whose training a new training center was built in Chakrata, Dehradun. Initially learned the tricks of climbing mountains and guerrilla warfare. Apart from R&AW, the US intelligence agency CIA also had an important role in his training. This force is also often called ‘Establishment 22’. It is now commanded by R&AW.

Pangong: Chinese soldiers left behind and Indian soldiers sitting at checkpoints

How did the establishment 22 get its name?

Major General (Retd) Sujan Singh was the first Inspector General of the Special Frontier Force. He was the commander of the 22 Mountain Regiment in the Second World War. He was awarded the Military Cross and was well placed in the British Indian Army. After the training of these soldiers in Chakrata, they would be posted in different places. This force is so intelligent that even the army does not have a clue of its movement. It reports directly to the Prime Minister through the Directorate General of Security. Such a secret force can not be publicly honored for showing bravery.

China constantly instigating LAC, deployed J-20 fighter aircraft

1971 … 1984 … 1999 … 2020 … Continuation

Since formation, the Special Frontier Unit has participated in a number of operations. The SFF had a role in securing Chittagong hills under ‘Operation Eagle’ in the 1971 war. In that operation, 46 soldiers of the regiment were martyred. In 1984, Operation Blustar also included SFF commandos in which the Golden Temple of Amritsar was evacuated. SFF also remembered when India decided to launch ‘Operation Meghdoot’ on the Siachen peaks. SFF was also a part of ‘Operation Vijay’ during the Kargil war in 1999.

Ladakh border: India-China fighters again clash

What weapons do SFF commandos use?

Special Frontier Forces have been given one to one deadly weapons. These range from FN SCAR assault rifles to semi-automatic sniper rifles such as SVD Dragunov and IWI Galil Sniper. Seals Uk vz. 59L light machine guns and M4A1 carbines are also available. In addition, the SFF detachment is also equipped with rocket launcher, recoilless rifle, grenade launcher, advanced audio communication set, special tactical gears and thermal imaging cameras.