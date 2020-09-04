Highlights: Tana Bhagat’s movement continues with its rights and urgent demands

During the movement from 1913 to 1942, Tana Bhagat fought against the British rule

In 1948, the Azad Government of the country passed the ‘Tana Bhagat Raiyat Agricultural Land Restoration Act’.

Due to many technical hurdles, Tana Bhagat has not got his rights yet.

Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

Even after 73 years of independence, the situation has not changed much for the nearly 80 thousand Tana Bhagats of Jharkhand, following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. Their movement is continuing with their rightful demands. Originally from the Oraon tribe, there are many families in the Tana Bhagat community whose lands were auctioned by the British rule. They hoped that they would get their rights after independence, but due to various technical hurdles, they have not been able to get the rights till now. Let’s know who Tana Bhagat is …

Participated in the freedom struggle from 1913 to 1942

Impressed by the Father of the Nation, Tana Bhagat jumped into the freedom struggle. During the ‘Quit India’ movement from 1913 to 1942, Tana Bhagat fought fiercely against the British rule. He refused to pay the rent of the land, which angered the then British rule and snatched away their land. After independence in 1948, the independent government of the country passed the ‘Tana Bhagat Rayat Agricultural Land Restoration Act’. The act itself is a reflection of the generality and sacrifice of Tana Bhagat’s movement against British rule. The Act provided for the return of the land auctioned by the British Government to Tana Bhagat during the period from 1913 to 1942.

Also read: – Tana Bhagat’s movement continues for third day, railway track jammed, many freight trains operations affected



Tricolor is worshiped in every house

Tana Bhagat is perhaps the only community in India whose members begin their day with tricolor worship. The tricolor is placed in every house of the Tana Bhagat community in the same way as the Tulsi plant in an ordinary Hindu family. Everyday Tana Bhagat starts his routine only after worshiping the tricolor. Tana Bhagat will often be seen walking around in various programs with the tricolor flag in his hands. At the same time, there is a bell in their hands and a conch in the bag. The bell and the conch are considered to be the symbol of the conch shell launched for independence against the British rule.

Also read: – Tana Bhagat’s performance: Many trains are stuck, Railways asked the Jharkhand government to vacate the tracks



Refused to give land rent

In 1924, the people of the Oraon tribe, led by 24-year-old Jatra Tana Bhagat, vowed that they would not work in the landlords’ farm. The British will not pay the rule. He had to bear the brunt of walking shoulder to shoulder with Mahatma Gandhi during the non-cooperation movement in the freedom struggle. The British rule auctioned their land due to non-payment of rent. But there was no change in the intentions of these Tana Bhagat. They believed that they would surely get the fruits of their sacrifice and their land would be returned. India got independence, all are breathing in independent India, but Tana Bhagat’s dream is still incomplete.

The long movement under the leadership of Jatra Tana Bhagat

The movement of Tana Bhagat community started in 1913-14 under the leadership of Jatra Oraon. Initially, the Tana Bhagat community waged a campaign to live a sattvic life in tribal society, except animal sacrifice, meat eating, animal killing, alcohol consumption etc. At the same time he introduced a new style of satvic and fearless life against superstitions like ghosts. With that style a new vision of fighting against exploitation and injustice started to flourish in tribal society. Then the political goal of the movement started to become clear. Thousands of adivasis such as feudatories, moneylenders and those who followed a new creed for Satvik life became members of organized ‘non-violent forces’ against the British rule.

The announcement was made under the leadership of Jatra Bhagat – Will not sell goods, will not do forced labor and will not pay taxes. With that, the rebellion of Jatra Bhagat came into the limelight as ‘Tana Bhagat movement’. Unable to understand the basic character and policy of the movement, the British government panicked and arrested Jatra Oraon in 1914. He was given a sentence of one and a half years. Jatra Oraon died suddenly after his release from prison but the Tana Bhagat movement continued to develop due to his non-violent policy and joined the Swadeshi movement of Mahatma Gandhi. It is also recorded in the history of the Congress that a large number of Tana Bhagats attended the Gaya Conference of Congress in 1922 and Nagpur Satyagraha in 1923. At the Ramgarh Congress in 1940, Tana Bhagat gave Mahatma Gandhi Rs 400. Was given a bag of The country also got independence, but the movement of Tana Bhagat community is still going on.

Jharkhand News: Tana Bhagat protest on railway track, many vehicles including Rajdhani Express stuck

More than 2400 acres have not yet been returned

According to government figures, about 2486 acres of Tana Bhagat land has still not been fully recovered. More than 700 cases in this regard are going on in various courts of the state. Many assurances have been given by many governments before their return of land, but due to various technical hurdles, Tana Bhagats have not been able to get their rights till now.