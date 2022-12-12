One of the favorite mantras of mathematicians is attributed to Galileo Galilei: the universe is written in a mathematical key. However, although mathematics is a universal language, the way we describe it can be very different. For example, from the basic need to count, the concept of number was developed. But, in each place, mathematics was dressed in very different clothes to capture the information of the quantities: the Babylonians used the sexadecimal system and wrote the numbers with notches on clay tablets; the Greeks used letters; the Incas, the so-called quipus, which were knotted ropes. The quipus have returned to the present with the recent publication of the monumental novel The Inca’s Spy (Alfaguara), by Peruvian Rafael Dumett, starring a quipu weaver, endowed with extraordinary arithmetic skills.

The quipus were invented to be able to send information, sometimes encrypted, from anywhere in the empire—which spanned much of South America and was as vast and varied as the Roman Empire—to the capital, Cuzco. The word quipu comes from Quechua and means knot. Thus, the quipus are knots that serve to represent mathematical concepts —numbers—; Centuries later, modern mathematics will in turn deal with studying and classifying knots (with joined ends).

From left to right, the three types of knots are shown: simple, long, and figure-of-eight. Raul Ibanez

The oldest quipu dates back to 2,500 BC and was used until the colonization of the Spanish empire. The Spanish conquerors considered them idolatrous and dangerous objects, so they destroyed many of them by burning them. The quipus were normally made of cotton or wool from llama or alpaca hair. They are built with a main rope, without knots, from which other knotted ropes of different colors, shapes and sizes hang. The colors identify sectors —for example, brown is the one corresponding to the government; crimson, is that of the Inca himself, sovereign of the empire; red, war— while the knots indicate quantities — including the number zero, the absence of knots.

Each rope contains a group of knots that represent a number. In the book Quipu Code: A Study in Media, Mathematics, and Culture, Marcia Ascher and Robert Ascher determined, after analyzing hundreds of quipus, that there are three fundamental types of knots: simple, which are one-turn knots —and which, in the book, are represented with an s—; long, consisting of a knot with one or more additional turns (L); and shaped like an eight (E).

The quipus use, like our Indo-Arabic numerals, the decimal base. That is, in the rope there are different positions, in each of which the number of units, tens, hundreds, thousands, etc. are indicated. which has the number represented. The digits in the units position are represented by long knots—for example, 4 is a knot with four turns. Due to the way the knots are tied, 1 cannot be shown this way and is represented in that position by a figure eight.

In the higher positions —tens, hundreds, etc.— the figures are represented by groups of simple knots —for example, 40 is written with four simple knots in a row, in the tenth position. Zero is represented by the absence of a knot in the proper position. In the Ascher system, they denote it with an X. Thus, 804 would be described by 8s, X, 4L.

Those responsible for making the quipus were the so-called quipucamayoc, who learned their trade in the yachay wasi or teaching house. The quipucamayoc knew how to add, subtract, multiply and divide, but they were not mere accountants, since they belonged to the nobility, they had to be over fifty years old and they formed a closed caste.

The image shows the representation of the number 1201. Credit: Raúl Ibáñez. Raul Ibanez

The quipucamayoc did not use the quipus to carry out operations —they only served to store and transmit information— but rather a kind of abacus, called yupana, or the quipu of corn grains. It is not very well known how it worked, but it is believed that it was similar to other abacuses developed in Europe and the East. In Dumett’s novel it is described how he teaches himself to use it by watching the merchants.

This information, like much other information about the Inca culture, disappeared after the arrival of the Spanish; the Incas did not develop writing, so there were no written records. Part of his mathematics was captured in rope knots that one cannot help but wonder how they would have evolved without the Spanish conquest.

Manuel de Leon He is a research professor at the Higher Council for Scientific Research at ICMAT and a member of the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

