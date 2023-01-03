oink, the big winner at the beginning of October at the presentation of the grand prize of Dutch film, the Golden Calves, is about the friendship between the girl Babs and a pig. Her grandfather from America appears to have other plans for the animal. The film has also been submitted for the Oscars. The nominations will be announced on January 24 and it will become clear whether the Dutch pig is actually in the race for the most prestigious film prize in the world.