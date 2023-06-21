Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/21/2023 – 6:47 am

Share



Underwater noises were picked up during searches for the submarine that disappeared during an expedition to the Titanic, according to the US Coast Guard. There is still no information about the date the sounds were heard.

The information was disclosed in the early hours of this Wednesday (21). According to authorities, the underwater sounds were picked up by a Canadian aircraft in the search region.

+ What is known about the submarine that took tourists to the Titanic

The Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicles were directed towards the region. However, the searches have not yet brought positive results, but they continue.

On Tuesday night (20), the magazine “Rolling Stone” stated that it had access to a memorandum from the US government and that the noises in question are beats.

According to the report, the noises were heard every 30 minutes by teams looking for the vessel in the area where the disappearance would have happened.

Similar sounds were also heard about four hours later after additional sonar devices, used to pick up objects on the ocean floor, were deployed by search teams, according to the report.

“The Joint Rescue Coordination Center is working to find a remotely operated underwater vehicle through partner organizations to possibly help,” the document reads, according to the magazine.

According to Rolling Stone, a previously released report states that a manned Navy vessel could only descend to a depth of 2,000 feet (609 meters).

However, if the sub is at a depth similar to that of the Titanic’s remains, at more than 3,800 meters, an underwater drone or remotely controlled vessel would be required for the rescue, according to the magazine.

The information in the memo was also confirmed by CNN International. The broadcaster added that a Canadian aircraft spotted a white rectangular object in the water. However, a ship was directed to help with searches in the region where the sounds were captured.























