Nausea, tremors or memory loss: the students complained about these symptoms after après-ski. French police are investigating possible poisoning – knockout drops are a big problem in the region.

Nf possible poisoning with knockout drops, hundreds of Dutch students have abandoned a skiing holiday in the French Alps. The approximately 450 students from Utrecht left after nine of them suddenly became ill during après-ski and five had to be hospitalized, the public broadcaster NOS reported. Those affected complained about tremors and memory loss, they had to vomit or suddenly collapsed. The incidents occurred in the ski resort of Risoul in the French Alps.

According to the NOS report, the students suspected that drugs had been mixed into their drinks. Despite increased surveillance, further incidents occurred. According to research by the broadcaster, there have been dozens of students affected on further trips to the place recently, and a specific bar was targeted. The operator, however, denied allegations that he was very concerned about security and gave the police the camera recordings from his bar made available.

A nationwide campaign to protect partygoers from knockout drops is underway in France after club and discotheque visitors increased complaints about incidents. Specially trained police officers are available around the clock on a hotline. In addition, clinics have recently been instructed to carry out a toxicological examination for all unconscious people admitted. Possible traces of knockout drops can no longer be detected later.