Knockout City’s 4.0.2 patch is now live.

As well as the usual tweaks to gameplay and bugs, the patch also addresses issues that were introduced in Patch 4.0.

“We heard a lot of players expressing concerns about these gameplay issues, some of which really messed up your flow after months of developing muscle memory associated with playing,” says a dev note posted to Reddit.

“We wanted to get these fixes out to players as quickly as possible, because we know how frustrating it is to feel that you did something well, and the game performs in a different way than what is expected. Thank you for your patience with us while we worked to fix these. “

Other improvements include problems with street rank – including an issue that was causing some players to have their street rank reset to 1 – and a bug that caused a small number of people to have an “extremely high skill rating that wasn’t earned through matches “.

In October, Knockout City was updated for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, improving the game’s performance and visuals.

As Tom summarized at the time, on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game runs at native 4K and 60fps – or 1440p (1620p on Series X) upscaled to 4K at 120fps. On Xbox Series S, it runs at 1440p at 60fps – or 1080p at 120fps. All platforms also gain improved textures and lighting.