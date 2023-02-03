The last few months seem to have been an unfruitful period for live services, this type of project requires constant updates accompanied by an always active fanbase and it is obvious that in such a vast reality this is a rather difficult constant to preserve. The last victim of this world was Knockout Cityafter two years the multiplayer of Velan Studios published by Electronic Arts officially closes its doors.

The reasons for this abandonment were explained by the game director Jeremy Russo in a video published on the official website of the Studios together with a written message. In its period of activity, the game has not actually failed to create its share of the public, even reaching quite high odds and reaching twelve million players all over the world.

In this case, however, the problem arises from the few possibilities available to the small independent studio; the success of the game in its small way is undeniable but, with the few means available, they themselves have declared themselves unable to keep this service constantly updated and therefore aware that the fanbase that has appeared behind the title over time would have been difficult to maintain. The Knockout City servers will officially shut down on June 6th but, strengthened by this experience, Velan Studios will surely amaze us with new successful projects in the future.